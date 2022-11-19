Read full article on original website
Related
Report Card: Mississippi State 56, East Tennessee State 7
Mississippi State completed the home season with a 56-7 thrashing of East Tennessee State to sweep non-conference games this season and send the Bulldogs into the Egg Bowl 7-5, 3-4 SEC.
Mississippi State blowout allows opportunity for younger Bulldogs
The final score was not a surprise. Mississippi State played East Tennessee State in a major mismatch of talent level and depth, and won easily 56-7. But more importantly and just days before the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, the lopsided score allowed the Bulldogs to play numerous backs and walk away from the weekend with no injuries.
Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Meeting With ETSU
Mississippi State unveiled its uniforms ahead of Saturday's meeting with ETSU.
Mike Leach's Explanation For What He Puts On His Plate During Thanksgiving Going Viral
Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched a 56-7 blowout victory over ETSU on Saturday afternoon. With this lopsided score, there wasn't too much football to discuss after the game. Instead, the SEC Network sideline reporter asked Leach what his Thanksgiving plate will look like next week. The veteran...
Starkville Daily News
Yellow Jackets advance to North State 6A title game
Behind a stingy defense along with the play of quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past fellow Class 6A, Region 2 member Clinton 30-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night. The Jackets (10-3) will travel to Tupelo for the Class 6A...
WTOK-TV
Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs. This was a rematch of last year’s MHSAA playoffs that Neshoba Central lost by six points and looked to get some revenge. The Rockets started off hot in the second quarter as a drive was capped off by Mehki Gaddis scoring a 50 yard rushing touchdown to get the first points of the game.
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
wtva.com
In-flight emergency happens with CAFB jet
COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WTVA) — The military says one of its training jets from Columbus Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency Friday morning. A news release from the Air Force says it happened around 10:45 a.m. The pilot of the T-38C was able to successfully land the jet...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi Steel Processing taps into auto industry
When the sunshine glimmers on the hood of a freshly made car, the hands that cut and formed the steel to build it are seldom known. But with a brand new flag and certification to process steel for the automotive industry, the Mississippi Steel Processing plant at 400 N. Steel Road plans to change that.
kicks96news.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Commercial Dispatch
Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls
As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
Endangered child alert canceled for brother and sister in Columbus
UPDATE: The Endangered Child Alert for Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn has been canceled. Both children have been found safe. COLOMBUS, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 4-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus in Lowndes County. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white […]
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck
A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
Commercial Dispatch
Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment
A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Tupelo man found safe
UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0