Mississippi State, MS

247Sports

Mississippi State blowout allows opportunity for younger Bulldogs

The final score was not a surprise. Mississippi State played East Tennessee State in a major mismatch of talent level and depth, and won easily 56-7. But more importantly and just days before the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, the lopsided score allowed the Bulldogs to play numerous backs and walk away from the weekend with no injuries.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Yellow Jackets advance to North State 6A title game

Behind a stingy defense along with the play of quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past fellow Class 6A, Region 2 member Clinton 30-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night. The Jackets (10-3) will travel to Tupelo for the Class 6A...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs. This was a rematch of last year’s MHSAA playoffs that Neshoba Central lost by six points and looked to get some revenge. The Rockets started off hot in the second quarter as a drive was capped off by Mehki Gaddis scoring a 50 yard rushing touchdown to get the first points of the game.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters

There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

In-flight emergency happens with CAFB jet

COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WTVA) — The military says one of its training jets from Columbus Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency Friday morning. A news release from the Air Force says it happened around 10:45 a.m. The pilot of the T-38C was able to successfully land the jet...
COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi Steel Processing taps into auto industry

When the sunshine glimmers on the hood of a freshly made car, the hands that cut and formed the steel to build it are seldom known. But with a brand new flag and certification to process steel for the automotive industry, the Mississippi Steel Processing plant at 400 N. Steel Road plans to change that.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally

Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls

As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered child alert canceled for brother and sister in Columbus

UPDATE: The Endangered Child Alert for Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn has been canceled. Both children have been found safe.   COLOMBUS, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 4-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus in Lowndes County. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white […]
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck

A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment

A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
COLUMBUS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Missing Tupelo man found safe

UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
TUPELO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

