KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy reports 19,000 customers without power in Douglas County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 19,000 NV Energy customers in Douglas County lost power Monday morning. The outages impacted most parts of the county including Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe. The utility expects to have power restored by 10:45 a.m. Lake Tahoe Community College is delaying opening until 10:00...
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
FOX Reno
Illegal sideshow operation in Reno leads to 19 citations, 1 arrest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crackdown on illegal sideshows in Reno resulted in 22 traffic stops, 19 citations, 1 arrest for DUI and 1 towed vehicle on Saturday night. The Reno Police Department, the Nevada State Police and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. conducted an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activity on the evening of Nov. 19.
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Exhibit Showcases Mining Industry Impacts on Native Peoples
Nevada has a long history as a mining state, but the impacts of extracting gold, silver, and other metals have not been equal for everyone. A new historical exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony highlights the impacts of mining on Native people. “What has brought wealth and job opportunities for...
2news.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Reno
One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Reno Saturday night. The crash happened in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing around 5:15 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the crash as Reno Police are still investigating. The driver remained on scene and...
mynews4.com
One hospitalized after shooting off Smithridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting in south Reno. Officers responded to the 400 block of Smithridge Park just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the report of a shooting. Reno police said...
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
2news.com
Crash On Greg Street In Sparks Kills One
Police say two other people were transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
