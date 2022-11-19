Read full article on original website
Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid. “The president said he intends to run and if he does, I will be running with him,” she...
After Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting At G20, Chinese Delegation Visits US For Talks As Both Sides Try To De-Escalate Tensions
A group of former Chinese officials and scholars visited the U.S. early this month as President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. What Happened: The Chinese delegation to New York was led by Xi's former vice-minister of foreign affairs, Wang Chao, who is also the party chief of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, a state-affiliated civil diplomacy organization, reported South China Morning Post.
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say
RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce
Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
US diplomat highlights CNN’s report on ‘unspeakable’ rapes of Iranian activists in detention
America’s top diplomat for Iran has highlighted CNN’s investigation into sexual violence that revealed sexual assaults on male and female activists, describing the reports as “unspeakable.”. Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, said the the regime would not succeed in its efforts to crush protests...
Moscow Official Calls for 'Liquidation of Ukraine' in Rant
Andrey Medvedev, a Moscow city politician, described Ukraine as a "death cult" persecuting Russia, in what has been described as "openly genocidal rhetoric."
US imposes sanctions on additional Iranian officials for crackdowns on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three officials in Iran’s Kurdish region, where dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in the past week as the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown. The latest tranche of sanctions comes a day after the United Nation’s human rights office...
Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. “Iran had started producing high enriched uranium — UF6 enriched up to 60%...
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
