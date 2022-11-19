ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
Benzinga

After Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting At G20, Chinese Delegation Visits US For Talks As Both Sides Try To De-Escalate Tensions

A group of former Chinese officials and scholars visited the U.S. early this month as President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. What Happened: The Chinese delegation to New York was led by Xi's former vice-minister of foreign affairs, Wang Chao, who is also the party chief of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, a state-affiliated civil diplomacy organization, reported South China Morning Post.
CNN

Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce

Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

US imposes sanctions on additional Iranian officials for crackdowns on protests

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three officials in Iran’s Kurdish region, where dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in the past week as the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown. The latest tranche of sanctions comes a day after the United Nation’s human rights office...
KTVZ

Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility

Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. “Iran had started producing high enriched uranium — UF6 enriched up to 60%...
KTVZ

Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout

Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.

