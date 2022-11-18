ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner

After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NFL

Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win

If you like offense and watched the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets game, we deeply apologize. The AFC East rivals combined for just six points until late in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for overtime until Patriots rookie Marcus Jones sprung loose for an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
NESN

Justin Jefferson will Play Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson doesn’t have an injury designation for the Minnesota Vikings this week, the Vikings’ official website reports. Jefferson is dealing with a toe issue that cost him to miss a little practice time this week but nothing significant. The dynamic wideout will be up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that is one of the best in the game Sunday. The question is whether the Cowboys will have their best cornerback, Trevon Diggs, travel with Jefferson wherever he goes or play straight up.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming

Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Jim Thorpe: A Brighter Path

He's been called one of the greatest athletes of all time. Jim Thorpe dominated like few before or since. But his path to greatness wasn't without obstacles that threatened to derail his success. This Native American Heritage Month, Hall of Famer and former NFL cornerback, Aeneas Williams tells the triumphant story of the first Native American NFL player.

