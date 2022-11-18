Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Eagles DE Haason Reddick gets away with facemask on sack of Colts QB Matt Ryan
The referee’s mistake cost the Eagles a Monday night loss, but all is well after the Week 11 group working the matchup against the Colts missed an apparent Haason Reddick on a sack of Matt Ryan. Reddick logged his 7.5 sack of the season with the Eagles trailing 13-10,...
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Drives Stake Through Heart Of Jets’ Spread Bettors
Neither the New England Patriots nor New York Jets were going to score an offensive touchdown Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Football fans were provided proof of that over the course of 59-plus minutes. That’s exactly why the 84-yard, game-winning punt return touchdown by Patriots rookie Marcus Jones served as...
NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?
Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner
After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
NFL
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit
Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win
If you like offense and watched the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets game, we deeply apologize. The AFC East rivals combined for just six points until late in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for overtime until Patriots rookie Marcus Jones sprung loose for an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week's Thanksgiving holiday, per sources. These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a...
Justin Jefferson will Play Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson doesn’t have an injury designation for the Minnesota Vikings this week, the Vikings’ official website reports. Jefferson is dealing with a toe issue that cost him to miss a little practice time this week but nothing significant. The dynamic wideout will be up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that is one of the best in the game Sunday. The question is whether the Cowboys will have their best cornerback, Trevon Diggs, travel with Jefferson wherever he goes or play straight up.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming
Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
NFL
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was visibly animated on the sideline immediately after his team's game-winning stop against the Colts, forcibly ridding himself of his headset before jumping onto the bench to holler at a pack of Philadelphia fans. For Sirianni, it was more than just a win that improves...
NFL
Henry Leverette on dominance of Madden Championship Series: 'I'm as good as it gets'
When a third-down stop cemented Henry Leverette's place in competitive Madden history, he had no choice but to contain his emotions. After all, the last time he'd let them spill out, it hurt his pockets. "When I won the Madden Bowl last year, back in Madden 22, the last tourney,...
NFL
Six things I know or think I know so far in 2022 NFL season: Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound
We have now passed the two-month mark of the 2022 NFL season, which is enough time to both reevaluate our preseason predictions and still look silly with our updated predictions. To that end, here are three things I think I know and three things I know I know so far...
NFL
Jim Thorpe: A Brighter Path
He's been called one of the greatest athletes of all time. Jim Thorpe dominated like few before or since. But his path to greatness wasn't without obstacles that threatened to derail his success. This Native American Heritage Month, Hall of Famer and former NFL cornerback, Aeneas Williams tells the triumphant story of the first Native American NFL player.
Comments / 0