WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
firststateupdate.com
Burn Patient Airlifted After At Least Two Homes Catch Fire In Sussex County
Just before 3:20, Monday morning firefighters with the Dagsboro Fire Department along with surrounding fire companies responded to the 32000 block of DuPont Blvd for reports of a residential structure fire. First arriving advised that they were having a hard time locating a driveway to the home that is located...
Eastern Shore photographer captures beauty of the shore from unique perspective
Flying his open cockpit airplane, Gordon Campbell spends time soaring over the shore - looking for anything that catches his eye.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Board hears plan to reward volunteer fire fighters and EMS volunteers
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Committee appointed to study the proposal to provide personal property tax relief to active volunteer fire company support members and others. On October 19, the Board appointed Chairman Tarr and Supervisor Wolf to a committee tasked with formulating a...
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respect for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
The Dispatch
Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Recent Install
Tom Sweeney was recently installed into the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club. Pictured, from left to right, Tom Sweeney and District 7630 Governor Cliff Berg. The club meets every other Wednesday at The Sterling Tavern, Main Street, Berlin.
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man sentenced to five years after 15-month-old ingests heroin and alcohol
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury, Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to five years of incarceration after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a press release that the charges stemmed from an incident on...
WBOC
New Onancock Pavilion Stirs Excitement, but not all Neighbors Agree
Ground was broken on The Pavilion at Historic Onancock School. The pavilion, which will include a stage as well as professional sound and lighting equipment, is designed to be a new outdoor event venue in the town.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, MD – A 74-year-old man was beaten and carjacked by a group of teens and one 12-year-old boy on Friday in Ocean City. Police responded initially to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in. Moments later, while en route to the scene, responding officers were advised the incident was a carjacking. According to police, the man was standing near his car when a group of three males approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his belongings. As he was being held up at gunpoint, he was struck in the back of his head with a handgun. The post 12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
