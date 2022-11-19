ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

WBOC

3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City

Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back

Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell

The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respect for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Recent Install

Tom Sweeney was recently installed into the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club. Pictured, from left to right, Tom Sweeney and District 7630 Governor Cliff Berg. The club meets every other Wednesday at The Sterling Tavern, Main Street, Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Shore News Network

One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Shore News Network

12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD – A 74-year-old man was beaten and carjacked by a group of teens and one 12-year-old boy on Friday in Ocean City. Police responded initially to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in. Moments later, while en route to the scene, responding officers were advised the incident was a carjacking. According to police, the man was standing near his car when a group of three males approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his belongings. As he was being held up at gunpoint, he was struck in the back of his head with a handgun. The post 12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE

