Rutgers returns to win column against Rider

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers bounced back tonight with an emphatic win over Rider by a final score of 76-46. The win moves the Scarlet Knights to 4-1 on the season while winning handily in all four of its home games. Here is a closer look at the latest Rutgers triumph.
