Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Rutgers returns to win column against Rider
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers bounced back tonight with an emphatic win over Rider by a final score of 76-46. The win moves the Scarlet Knights to 4-1 on the season while winning handily in all four of its home games. Here is a closer look at the latest Rutgers triumph.
