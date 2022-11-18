Read full article on original website
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Watch The Trailer For Merry Kiss Cam, Which Filmed in Duluth, Minnesota
Last summer, the cast and crew of the Hulu original movie Merry Kiss Cam spent a lot of time filming in various locations throughout the Twin Ports. They also involved a lot of local businesses and a lot of us spent time working as extras in the movie. I signed...
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth
There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
New Movie Filming In Chisholm
These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
St. Lukes + Essentia Battle To Attract University Of Minnesota Medical School In Duluth
The Twin Ports in home to two major medical facilities. And while partnership in healthcare is common, both are battling against each other - hoping to be the future home of a University of Minnesota medical school. It's really a tale of two redevelopments, two different campuses, and two different...
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC
One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates
It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
November Bringing More Snow, Cooler Temps Than Usual
Winter is here and while it is always a bit of a buzzkill when it does arrive, we can't complain too much considering it didn't strike as early as it could have! We got a winter-free October for the most part but now that winter is here, it's making up for lost time.
Demolition Has Begun On Duluth’s Central High School
Back in 2011, the city of Duluth decided to consolidate the three public High Schools down to 2 one on the West side of town and one on the East side of town it was called The Red Plan. On top of that, they also decided to move Ordean Middle School to the East High School building and East High School to the newly expanded Ordean Middle School building.
Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater
Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes
Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
Duluth Salvation Army Introduces New Community Red Kettle
The Duluth Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help ring bells across the Twin Ports. They currently have over 5,500 volunteer hours for the season, but they need to fill another 3,939 hours. The Red Kettle season is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army....
Jeanne And Ian’s Big Reveal: Duluth Couple Kirstyn and Dylan Learn Their Baby’s Gender [VIDEO]
Ian and I were so excited to welcome another expectant couple into the studio for our "Big Reveal" along with St. Luke's Birthing Center in Duluth. We have had a few hiccups lately with couples accidentally finding out the gender of their baby so we were happy that Kirstyn and Dylan were patient and waited for us to get a date set.
