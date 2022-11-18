ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
DELTA, WI
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
DULUTH, MN
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
DULUTH, MN
New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
CHISHOLM, MN
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media

After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC

One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
DULUTH, MN
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates

It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
SUPERIOR, WI
November Bringing More Snow, Cooler Temps Than Usual

Winter is here and while it is always a bit of a buzzkill when it does arrive, we can't complain too much considering it didn't strike as early as it could have! We got a winter-free October for the most part but now that winter is here, it's making up for lost time.
DULUTH, MN
Demolition Has Begun On Duluth’s Central High School

Back in 2011, the city of Duluth decided to consolidate the three public High Schools down to 2 one on the West side of town and one on the East side of town it was called The Red Plan. On top of that, they also decided to move Ordean Middle School to the East High School building and East High School to the newly expanded Ordean Middle School building.
DULUTH, MN
Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater

Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
DULUTH, MN
NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes

Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Salvation Army Introduces New Community Red Kettle

The Duluth Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help ring bells across the Twin Ports. They currently have over 5,500 volunteer hours for the season, but they need to fill another 3,939 hours. The Red Kettle season is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army....
DULUTH, MN
