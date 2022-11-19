Police: SUV driver crashes into horse carriage in Manhattan

Police search for driver of SUV who hit carriage horse 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a horse carriage in Manhattan and took off Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.

The union for Central Park horse carriages says someone driving an SUV started blaring their horn and hit the carriage when trying to pass.

The horse, named Paddy, got scared and ran off towards Columbus Circle. He was found and reined in.

The carriage driver was not injured, but Paddy got a small cut on his rear leg.