Manhattan, NY

Police: SUV driver crashes into horse carriage in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

Police search for driver of SUV who hit carriage horse 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a horse carriage in Manhattan and took off Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.

The union for Central Park horse carriages says someone driving an SUV started blaring their horn and hit the carriage when trying to pass.

The horse, named Paddy, got scared and ran off towards Columbus Circle. He was found and reined in.

The carriage driver was not injured, but Paddy got a small cut on his rear leg.

Android E User
2d ago

Aspc going to have a cow with this one. Your going to see two to three weeks of bs calling for horses don't belong on the streets. How about less cars and horse only lanes around the park or only inside the park

ElGatoNegro
2d ago

is the horse ok? get them to a healthy happy abuse free farm. these people are abusing these beautiful horses

Cath Grey
1d ago

How much more do these horses have to endure before something is done? These horses do not belong on nyc streets.

