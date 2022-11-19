The Salisbury Board of Education met on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and discussed electric buses and the concession stand. Superintendent Tony Whiston gave a three-minute slide show on electric buses. Transportation Director Troy Billue, who had visited Knox County Schools to observe electric buses, explained the pros and cons that could happen within the school district plus savings on some issues and not on others. Board member Don Wyatt moved to seek bids for the buses. The Board approved the motion unanimously.

