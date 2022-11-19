ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community

FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Seven organizations receive funds from United Way for financial stability efforts

Seven local organizations will receive funds for three years to continue programs that strengthen the financial stability and economic mobility of individuals who are financially vulnerable. The Heart of Missouri United Way announced Thursday that it will invest $300,000 each year for the recipients of the Financial Stability Impact Investments...
COLUMBIA, MO
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Missouri

Multi-Unit Franchisee expands to 12 Scooter’s Coffee Locations. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth continues to grow its presence throughout the U.S. by opening new locations in Jefferson City and Columbia, Missouri. The expansion...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $400 million to improve community water infrastructure grants, according to a press release. In Mid-Missouri, there were several communities that will get funding to improve drinking water, wastewater, storm water and lead service line inventories. Columbia, Mexico and Fulton are three cities that The post DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19

Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

ACLU accuses Pettis County of denying life-saving medication to inmate

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri says it filed a federal lawsuit last week against Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) and Pettis County. The ACLU claims the company and county jail denied an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event

COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SALISBURY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES ELECTRIC BUSES AND CONCESSION STAND

The Salisbury Board of Education met on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and discussed electric buses and the concession stand. Superintendent Tony Whiston gave a three-minute slide show on electric buses. Transportation Director Troy Billue, who had visited Knox County Schools to observe electric buses, explained the pros and cons that could happen within the school district plus savings on some issues and not on others. Board member Don Wyatt moved to seek bids for the buses. The Board approved the motion unanimously.
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week

MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date

COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy