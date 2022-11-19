Read full article on original website
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
KOMU
Food Bank hosts annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive. The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food bank...
KOMU
Seven organizations receive funds from United Way for financial stability efforts
Seven local organizations will receive funds for three years to continue programs that strengthen the financial stability and economic mobility of individuals who are financially vulnerable. The Heart of Missouri United Way announced Thursday that it will invest $300,000 each year for the recipients of the Financial Stability Impact Investments...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Missouri
Multi-Unit Franchisee expands to 12 Scooter’s Coffee Locations. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth continues to grow its presence throughout the U.S. by opening new locations in Jefferson City and Columbia, Missouri. The expansion...
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $400 million to improve community water infrastructure grants, according to a press release. In Mid-Missouri, there were several communities that will get funding to improve drinking water, wastewater, storm water and lead service line inventories. Columbia, Mexico and Fulton are three cities that The post DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
KOMU
ACLU accuses Pettis County of denying life-saving medication to inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri says it filed a federal lawsuit last week against Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) and Pettis County. The ACLU claims the company and county jail denied an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
kmmo.com
SALISBURY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES ELECTRIC BUSES AND CONCESSION STAND
The Salisbury Board of Education met on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and discussed electric buses and the concession stand. Superintendent Tony Whiston gave a three-minute slide show on electric buses. Transportation Director Troy Billue, who had visited Knox County Schools to observe electric buses, explained the pros and cons that could happen within the school district plus savings on some issues and not on others. Board member Don Wyatt moved to seek bids for the buses. The Board approved the motion unanimously.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week
MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
KOMU
Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date
COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28. According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the...
KOMU
First of three suspects in 2020 Mexico deadly home invasion receives 30-year sentence
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Kirksville man was sentenced for the second-degree murder of a Mexico, Missouri, man after a hearing Friday morning. Randolph County Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Sadiq Moore to 30 years in prison, which he will begin serving immediately, according to Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger. Moore...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
