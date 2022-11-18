Read full article on original website
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
Airport Gate Agent Asks Female Pilot in Uniform if She’s a Flight Attendant
Airline pilot uniforms are distinct and they're designed to be instantly recognized by both airport staff and commuters alike. These outfits are usually decorated with pilot's wings and include stripes to indicate different ranks so there's no mistaking who's in charge of commanding a vessel on any given day. Article...
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a man with a box cutter threatened to stab other passengers
The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta where the threatening passenger was taken into custody by police, The New York Times reported.
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
6 Airlines To Pay More Than $600 Million In Refunds To Customers
Six airlines have been ordered by the U.S. Department of Transportation to pay more than $600 million in refunds to customers.
Airlines must pay over $600M to customers – what to do if you’re waiting on a refund
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying customers hundreds of millions for cancelling or significantly delaying their flights since the start of the pandemic, and officials have some new guidance for anyone waiting on a payment.
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Budget-Friendly Airline Breeze Airways Adds 4 New Routes, Including 1 to New Orleans
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
American Airlines flight attendants picketing at SFO, not expected to impact travel, company says
American Airlines flight attendants will be picketing at nearly a dozen airports across the country, including SFO, as they seek wage increases for the first time since 2019.
Both the airline and the traveler win from add-on fees, a new report suggests
The newest airline ancillary revenue report is out and, boy, oh, boy, are the airlines making bank off of those little ancillary fees. Adding together fees for baggage, seat selection, and boarding priority along with commissions gained from hotel bookings and the sale of frequent flier miles to partners, those cha-chings are on track to hit $102.8 billion worldwide in 2022, compared to $65.8 billion in 2021.
Spice Up Your Thanksgiving by Betting on Which Airline Will Cancel the Most Flights
Holiday travel is not for the faint of heart even under the most idyllic of circumstances, but — considering the hellscape that the past 11 months have been — it stands to reason that this holiday season in particular is going to be a real doozy. I’m talking,...
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
