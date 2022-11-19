Looking at turkeys for your holiday meals? Here are some tips to help make your holiday turkey safe and healthy. Turkey is a healthy choice since it is considered a white meat and full of protein! Some tips for keeping it as healthy as possible is to bake it and not fry it or use herbs and lemon to season rather than butter and salt. Allow one pound (1 lb) of turkey per person you are serving. Thawing turkeys can be tricky but remember to thaw them in one of three ways: in the refrigerator, in cold water, or the microwave. Allowing your bird to thaw at room temperature can allow dangerous bacteria to grow. Washing a raw turkey or poultry also spreads bacteria around the kitchen so you can save time and skip washing the bird. To roast the turkey, start with an oven temperature set at least at 325 degrees. Timetable for turkey roasting varies based on size and if the turkey is stuffed or not. The turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees when it is thoroughly cooked. Allow the turkey to stand for 20 minutes before carving.

