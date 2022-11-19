Read full article on original website
We are nearly a week away from Thanksgiving. If you're planning on serving up a delicious turkey, you might want to make plans to start thawing it. Everyone serves up their Thanksgiving turkey differently. Some folks will roast it, some might fry it, and others might set it on the grill and smoke it. While making a turkey can be somewhat time-consuming, it's not the most timely thing you have to do when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Thawing a turkey is the most time-consuming part of making turkey. In most cases, it can take days to thaw. You want to give your bird plenty of time to thaw out before you cook it.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
The old television sitcoms we see on classic television channels make Thanksgiving food preparation look so easy. There's Mom, looking like a million bucks in her hostess dress and white apron, mixing...
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats is looking to improve the Christmases of 25 families. According to the company's research, families spend roughly $1,500 yearly on gifts, travel, and entertainment. So, to make it easier on some wallets this year, the company is giving away $2,000 to 25 families. To do so, Rice Krispies has enlisted the help of Santa Claus. Well, @SantaJClaus on TikTok, at least.
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
You don’t have to drink to have fun, and planning ahead with these tips can help.
Meal-A-Day Menu for Nov. 21 – 25 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You...
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, it may already be time to take your turkey out of the freezer to defrost. If you plan to thaw your turkey by using a refrigerator, experts recommend allowing 24 hours of thawing for each 4-5 pounds of turkey. This means if you...
Looking at turkeys for your holiday meals? Here are some tips to help make your holiday turkey safe and healthy. Turkey is a healthy choice since it is considered a white meat and full of protein! Some tips for keeping it as healthy as possible is to bake it and not fry it or use herbs and lemon to season rather than butter and salt. Allow one pound (1 lb) of turkey per person you are serving. Thawing turkeys can be tricky but remember to thaw them in one of three ways: in the refrigerator, in cold water, or the microwave. Allowing your bird to thaw at room temperature can allow dangerous bacteria to grow. Washing a raw turkey or poultry also spreads bacteria around the kitchen so you can save time and skip washing the bird. To roast the turkey, start with an oven temperature set at least at 325 degrees. Timetable for turkey roasting varies based on size and if the turkey is stuffed or not. The turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees when it is thoroughly cooked. Allow the turkey to stand for 20 minutes before carving.
The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.
Pony Tales is offering Thanksgiving Camp and Christmas Camp this holiday season. Pony Tales is a great opportunity for kids to stay engaged, learn something new and connect with animals and friends while they are out of school. Since 1983, Pony Tales has offered riding lessons, ponies for birthday parties,...
U.S. inflation hit a 40-year-high in the summer of 2022, and though recent readings suggest that it is starting to cool, the impact of rising costs of goods and service will be detrimental to this year’s Thanksgiving holiday for most American households. According to the market research firm IRI, the typical Thanksgiving meal will cost […]
Do you know how much more your Thanksgiving dinner will cost this year? CBS reported that historically, food prices have risen only 2% annually. This year, the United States government estimates food...
