WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Blocks Souley Boum's Shot

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis refused to allow an easy layup from Xavier's Souley Boum in the first half.

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis showed why he was on the All-Big Ten Defensive team last year.

Late in the first half of Indiana's matchup against Xavier on Friday, Souley Boum drove to the lane looking to score. Jackson-Davis had other ideas, thought, as he spiked Boum's shot to the ground.

Indiana trailed Xavier 40-38 at halftime of Friday's game, and Jackson-Davis led all players with 17 points. Xavier has not been able to stop Jackson-Davis, who is 7-for-8 from the field.

Next up for Indiana is the first of three games in the Hoosier Classic. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. for a 5:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Miami of Ohio. The Redhawks are coached by Travis Steele and are off to a 1-3 start to the season.

