WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Blocks Souley Boum's Shot
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis refused to allow an easy layup from Xavier's Souley Boum in the first half.
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis showed why he was on the All-Big Ten Defensive team last year.
Late in the first half of Indiana's matchup against Xavier on Friday, Souley Boum drove to the lane looking to score. Jackson-Davis had other ideas, thought, as he spiked Boum's shot to the ground.
Indiana trailed Xavier 40-38 at halftime of Friday's game, and Jackson-Davis led all players with 17 points. Xavier has not been able to stop Jackson-Davis, who is 7-for-8 from the field.
To follow along with all the action from the between Indiana and Xavier at the Cintas Center, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is the first of three games in the Hoosier Classic. Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. for a 5:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Miami of Ohio. The Redhawks are coached by Travis Steele and are off to a 1-3 start to the season.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- JACKSON-DAVIS SCORES FIRST BASKET: Indiana forward Race Thompson connected with Trayce Jackson-Davis down low for the first points of Friday night's matchup with Xavier. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Indiana hits the road for the first time this season with a tough matchup at Xavier in the final night of the Gavitt Tipoff Game. Here's our live blog straight from press row, with news and views from the game in real time, plus highlights and opinions. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana has had two easy wins to start the season, but now it gets real with a road trip to Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Xavier has won 85 percent of its home games since 2000, the reason why the Hoosiers are just a tiny favorite. Here's the latest line, and both team's history against the spread. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana takes on Xavier on Friday in the Gavitt Tipoff Game. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- JACKSON-DAVIS MOVES UP SCORING LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis passed two more Indiana basketball legends on the school's all-time scoring list on Monday after he scored 15 points in the season opener. He's now No. 13 all-time with 1,603 points, with Brian Evans next on the list. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA 2022-23 SCHEDULE: Here is Indiana's complete 2022-23 schedule, with dates, game times and TV information, plus links to the stories from games played so far. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0