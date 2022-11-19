76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Bucks.

On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to resume their schedule. It’s been an odd week for the Sixers. After wrapping up their 14th outing of the year last Sunday, the team was issued four days off. For the first two days of the break, the Sixers took off to rest and recover.

In the final two days, the team returned to the practice court and continued fine-tuning everything, even without key players in the mix as they battle injuries.

The Sixers enter Friday’s game on a high note. Last weekend, after participating in back-to-back games with matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz , the Sixers looked to get to .500 before their in-season mini-break.

With two dominant performances put on by the superstar big man Joel Embiid , the Sixers made it to the break with a 7-7 record. Now, they will engage in a rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in South Philly.

The first time the Sixers faced the Bucks, it was their home opener following a loss against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics .

Although the Sixers put up a good fight against the shorthanded Bucks, they came up short in the end. As a result, the Bucks made it out of South Philly with a 90-88 win.

The two teams will square off once again on Friday, except this time, they’ll both miss key players. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bucks battle it out for the second time this year? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bucks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 103.3 FM WTMJ

National TV Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, MIL +100

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook