JACKRABBITS HEAD TO SAVANNAH FOR PAIR OF GAMES
Game 6: South Dakota State (2-3) vs. Valparaiso (2-2) Game 7: South Dakota State (2-3) vs. James Madison (4-1) Date and Time (Gm 6) Friday, Nov. 25 - 12:30 p.m. CST. Date and Time (Gm 7) Saturday, Nov. 26 - 11 a.m. CST. Location Savannah, Georgia. Site Enmarket Arena. Stream...
SDSU KNOCKS OFF NO. 10 LOUISVILLE
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - Behind a stellar night from Myah Selland and a strong defensive team effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the Jacks' final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. This is the first top-10 win for...
