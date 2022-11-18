Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heat without at least 5 players Sunday against Cleveland. Here’s the latest injury report
The bad news for the Miami Heat is star Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip. The good news for the Heat is it may get a few players back.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court
Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out for Denver Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith has been out for weeks now, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 5 games this season, Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nic Claxton (personal) expected to play Tuesday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nic Claxton (personal) is expected to play Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton missed Sunday's game for a personal reason. Ben Simmons started in place of Claxton on Sunday, so he will presumably move back to the second unit versus the 76ers. However, Simmons has been heating up over the last two contests, so the Nets may stick with the same starting five even with Claxton active.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
numberfire.com
Malik Monk ejected for Kings Sunday after second technical foul
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been ejected Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Monk picked up his second technical foul early in the fourth quarter and was subsequently ejected. Expect more work for Terence Davis in the veteran's stead. Before exiting, Monk had 8 points, 3...
numberfire.com
Darius Bazley (ankle) upgraded Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Darius Bazley (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Bazley was initially ruled out for a sixth straight game, but he now has a chance to play. Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams might lose some playing time once Bazley is cleared.
numberfire.com
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable Monday
The Atlanta Hawks listed forward De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter was added to the injury report this afternoon with a non-COVID illness, and is listed as being questionable for tonight's game against the Cavaliers. Hunter (like most of the Hawks' starters) hasn't missed any games so far this season, so he could miss his first start of the season today. Justin Holiday could start if Hunter sits.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) active and starting on Friday, Mo Bamba to bench
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter Jr. will make his return after sitting one game with a plantar fascia strain. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Carter Jr. to score 36.6 FanDuel points. Carter Jr.'s projection includes 16.5...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 11/21/22: Starting the Week With 3 Unders
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0