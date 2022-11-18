Read full article on original website
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
The brightest lights of tomorrow are often just a dim glow today. The current crop of tech titans were also small and easily overlooked once upon a time. Now, they are looking over their shoulders as the next generation shapes up to challenge the old winners. In fact, the world's...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 17.68% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
Should You Buy Hormel Foods (HRL) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Hormel Foods Corporation HRL may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Hormel Foods is seeing favorable...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 71.76% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 101.65% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
Is QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - HEFA, EFA, SE, CHKP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) where we have detected an approximate $217.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.8% decrease week over week (from 112,900,000 to 106,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of HEFA, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) is up about 1.1%, Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) is down about 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HEFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HEFA, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Daily Dividend Report: EXR,ADI,HRL,AGI,VVV
Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
