Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jazz HC Updates Mike Conley Injury After Portland Win
The Utah Jazz are holding their breath on Mike Conley.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
Nic Claxton (personal) expected to play Tuesday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nic Claxton (personal) is expected to play Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton missed Sunday's game for a personal reason. Ben Simmons started in place of Claxton on Sunday, so he will presumably move back to the second unit versus the 76ers. However, Simmons has been heating up over the last two contests, so the Nets may stick with the same starting five even with Claxton active.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
Cavs Injury Report Against Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Darius Bazley (ankle) upgraded Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Darius Bazley (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Bazley was initially ruled out for a sixth straight game, but he now has a chance to play. Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams might lose some playing time once Bazley is cleared.
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando
Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable Monday
The Atlanta Hawks listed forward De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter was added to the injury report this afternoon with a non-COVID illness, and is listed as being questionable for tonight's game against the Cavaliers. Hunter (like most of the Hawks' starters) hasn't missed any games so far this season, so he could miss his first start of the season today. Justin Holiday could start if Hunter sits.
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) remains out on Friday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Robinson will miss his eighth straight contest with sprained right knee. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to start against a Warriors' team allowing 56.4 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Hartenstein's projection...
