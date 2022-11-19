ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Behind the scenes with the ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta's airport

ATLANTA - A special group of pups is on patrol at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport working hard to protect our country from foreign invaders. The so-called "Beagle Brigade" works with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, focusing on protecting the country's food supply. "We are a layer of protection for...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Best and worst times for Thanksgiving travel around Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving is just around the corner next Thursday, and folks all around Atlanta are preparing their getaway days to gather with family and friends. Before those joyous Thanksgiving dinners, however, there will be the miserable, horrible traffic people have to sit in to get to their destination.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

USPS warns against using blue drop boxes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United States Postal Service officials have issued a warning to avoid sending valuables through blue mail drop boxes. According to officials, it is important to put your mail in before the last collection of the day to make sure letters aren’t stolen overnight.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel

Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE

