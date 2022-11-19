Read full article on original website
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Amid long security lines, Hartsfield-Jackson opens overflow checkpoint
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has opened an overflow screening checkpoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Behind the scenes with the ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta's airport
ATLANTA - A special group of pups is on patrol at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport working hard to protect our country from foreign invaders. The so-called "Beagle Brigade" works with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, focusing on protecting the country's food supply. "We are a layer of protection for...
Frontier Airlines offering new destination flights from Atlanta airport starting at $99
ATLANTA — Want to ditch the winter weather without breaking the bank?. Low-cost airline Frontier is adding a new warm weather destination from Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The airline is offering non-stop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to San Jose in...
Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work
Hartsfield-Jackson will pay $92 million for a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse D.
Man causes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after being caught with box cutter
ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last week when a rowdy passenger was found with a box cutter. A spokesperson for Frontier says that flight was heading from Cincinnati to Tampa on November 11. Flight attendants...
WXIA 11 Alive
Best and worst times for Thanksgiving travel around Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving is just around the corner next Thursday, and folks all around Atlanta are preparing their getaway days to gather with family and friends. Before those joyous Thanksgiving dinners, however, there will be the miserable, horrible traffic people have to sit in to get to their destination.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
atlantanewsfirst.com
USPS warns against using blue drop boxes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United States Postal Service officials have issued a warning to avoid sending valuables through blue mail drop boxes. According to officials, it is important to put your mail in before the last collection of the day to make sure letters aren’t stolen overnight.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox5atlanta.com
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Bomb threat causes abrupt evacuation at metro Atlanta Target, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Target store is closed after a bomb threat was called into the store, Brookhaven police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they received the call at 8:45 p.m., and responded to the...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
thecitymenus.com
Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel
Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
