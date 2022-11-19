ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.

Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday.

Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.

One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.

