"We're ready for it": Vikings fans excited for home game Sunday

Vikings fans prepare for Cowboys game 01:53

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.— Vikings fans are flocking to the Twin Cities to watch their team in action this weekend. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

"We bought our tickets at the beginning of the year. We had no idea how the season was going to go. It worked out," California resident and Vikings fan Allan Pope said.

It's a good season to be a Vikings fan. The team currently sits 8-1 and is riding into its home game with seven consecutive wins. When it comes to fans, though, purple and gold loyalty runs deep—no matter what kind of season the Vikes are having.

"We stayed Vikings fans all the time. Through thick and thin," New Mexico resident and Vikings fan Mark Karges said. "We never waiver. We stick with them."

Friday afternoon, Vikings football fans from Minnesota and beyond were found at the Mall of America, looking to gear up for Sunday's game.

"We're ready for it. We're ready to see it," Karges said. "We've got our Jefferson jersey ready."

"I hope we win. I'm pretty sure we'll win. I think we can beat the Cowboys," Minnesota Vikings fan Bob Speer said.

Even Cowboys fans feel the SKOL energy. Cowboys fan Pete Froetschel traveled alongside Pope. The longtime friends plan to go to the game together, rooting for different teams.

"I will do the SKOL. I will do that clap. I'm kinda into it," Froetschel said.

"One of us gets to come home happy," Pope said. "That's a win, win."

No matter who you're rooting for, what team you're betting on or jersey you're repping, Sunday's game will be one to watch.

"The stadium is just going to be buzzing after last week. It's going to be fun," Pope said.

If the Vikings beat the Cowboys, it will be their 8th straight win.