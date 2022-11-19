ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

"We're ready for it": Vikings fans excited for home game Sunday

By Beret Leone
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxbRk_0jGN8VxN00

Vikings fans prepare for Cowboys game 01:53

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.— Vikings fans are flocking to the Twin Cities to watch their team in action this weekend. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

"We bought our tickets at the beginning of the year. We had no idea how the season was going to go. It worked out," California resident and Vikings fan Allan Pope said.

It's a good season to be a Vikings fan. The team currently sits 8-1 and is riding into its home game with seven consecutive wins. When it comes to fans, though, purple and gold loyalty runs deep—no matter what kind of season the Vikes are having.

"We stayed Vikings fans all the time. Through thick and thin," New Mexico resident and Vikings fan Mark Karges said. "We never waiver. We stick with them."

Friday afternoon, Vikings football fans from Minnesota and beyond were found at the Mall of America, looking to gear up for Sunday's game.

"We're ready for it. We're ready to see it," Karges said. "We've got our Jefferson jersey ready."

"I hope we win. I'm pretty sure we'll win. I think we can beat the Cowboys," Minnesota Vikings fan Bob Speer said.

Even Cowboys fans feel the SKOL energy. Cowboys fan Pete Froetschel traveled alongside Pope. The longtime friends plan to go to the game together, rooting for different teams.

"I will do the SKOL. I will do that clap. I'm kinda into it," Froetschel said.

"One of us gets to come home happy," Pope said. "That's a win, win."

No matter who you're rooting for, what team you're betting on or jersey you're repping, Sunday's game will be one to watch.

"The stadium is just going to be buzzing after last week. It's going to be fun," Pope said.

If the Vikings beat the Cowboys, it will be their 8th straight win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
News 8 WROC

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
MLive.com

‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf

ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Skol Debate: Are the Vikings a Top 3 NFL Team?

Are the Minnesota Vikings a top 3 team in the NFL? Their record certainly suggests that they are. After all, they sit atop the standings, tied with the Eagles at 8-1 (though, in fairness, are in second place due to the tiebreaker). As per usual, we take on this topic...
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans will love what Dak Prescott said about huge Week 11 test

The Dallas Cowboys would certainly like to forget what happened last week against the Green Bay Packers. After building a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys allowed 17 unanswered points and lost in overtime, leaving many scratching their heads. Dallas has a tough test to pass in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
104K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy