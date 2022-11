Bellevue School District is excited to announce the launch of Transitional Kindergarten as another option for early learning for children in our community. Transitional Kindergarten, or TK as it is affectionately called, is for students are not currently enrolled in preschool and who don’t have access to other high-quality early learning experiences prior to entering kindergarten. To be eligible for TK, children must turn 4 years old on or before August 31 (and are expected to attend kindergarten in the fall of the following year). For our first TK class, students will have birthdays between 9/1/2017 and 8/31/2018. Our first TK class is starting January 31st at Woodridge Elementary!

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO