Alabama Defeats Portland 2-1; Advances to Third Round of NCAA Tournament
The Crimson Tide will take on UC Irvine this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It was not a pretty win by Alabama, but the Crimson Tide defeated the Portland Pilots 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Riley Mattingly Parker had her penalty kick blocked, but she had enough time to recover and score off the deflection for the first goal of the game.
The lead was short-lived as a foul in the box gave Portland a penalty kick of its own, and it was converted, tying the score at 1-1.
Alabama and Portland battled it out until an unsuspecting turn of events occurred: Portland scored an own goal off an Alabama corner, which ended up being the deciding factor of the game.
“For us to be able to play on a beautiful night with our fans in the stands and on a great field is everything," Crimson Tide coach Wes Harts said. "We earned the right, with the season we had, to host these games and I’m certainly glad we’re home.
“Portland was a tough opponent. We knew going into it, in watching video, they were going to be organized and athletic and tough. I thought they did a good job of making it difficult for us to create chances. But I did think as the game wore on, specifically at the end of that first half, that we kind of gained a little bit of momentum and started winning the territory battle.”
With the victory, the Tide advanced to face the UC Irvine Anteaters, who won earlier in the afternoon against Brown. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
FINAL - Alabama 2, Portland 1
SECOND HALF
- Riley Parker and Marianna Annest come in for Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner
- Corner kick Portland
- Syndey Japic comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker
- Corner kick Alabama
- GOAL: Portland commits an own goal, credited to the Crimson Tide. Alabama 2, Portland 1
- Corner kick Alabama
- Gianna Paul comes in for Syndey Vincens
- Felicia Knox and Ashlynn Serepca come in for Aislin Streicek and Kat Rogers
- GOAL: Callt Togiai scores on the penalty kick. Alabama 1, Portland 1
- Sasha Pickard commits a foul in the box. Penalty kick for Portland
- GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores on the rebound after the penalty shot is blocked
- Riley Tanner gets fouled inside the box. Penalty kick for Alabama
- Corner kick Alabama
- Syndey Vincens comes in for Gianna Paul
- Alabama gets its fourth corner kick of the match
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
- Free kick goes out of bounds, goal kick Alabama
- Yellow card given to McKinley Crone for an unsportsmanlike tackle
- Kat Rogers gets subbed out for Riley Tanner
- Serepca's shot is blocked out to the sideline.
- Portland gets called offside for the sixth time. Alabama has yet to be called offside
- Reyes' shot saved by Norris
FIRST HALF - Alabama 0, Portland 0
- Reyna Reyes' shot goes off the crossbar, and Gianna Paul's follow-up goes over as the half comes to an end.
- Riley Mattingly Parker's shot wide of the post
- Marianna Annest comes in for Ashlynn Serepca. Another corner for Alabama
- Gianna Paul's shot saved by Norris. Corner kick Alabama
- Reyna Reyes gets a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner
- Corner kick Portland
- Knox's cross saved by Portland's Bre Norris
- Another foul right outside the box sets up a free kick for Alabama
- Felicia Knox gets stonewalled in front of the goal
- Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers
- Shot was blocked, goal kick Portland
- Free kick for Alabama right outside the box on the left side. Play was reviewed for confirmation
- Shot was blocked
- Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game
PREGAME
- Temperature is in the low 40s to start the game
