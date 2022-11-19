Alabama Defeats Portland 2-1; Advances to Third Round of NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide will take on UC Irvine this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It was not a pretty win by Alabama, but the Crimson Tide defeated the Portland Pilots 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Riley Mattingly Parker had her penalty kick blocked, but she had enough time to recover and score off the deflection for the first goal of the game.

The lead was short-lived as a foul in the box gave Portland a penalty kick of its own, and it was converted, tying the score at 1-1.

Alabama and Portland battled it out until an unsuspecting turn of events occurred: Portland scored an own goal off an Alabama corner, which ended up being the deciding factor of the game.

“For us to be able to play on a beautiful night with our fans in the stands and on a great field is everything," Crimson Tide coach Wes Harts said. "We earned the right, with the season we had, to host these games and I’m certainly glad we’re home.

“Portland was a tough opponent. We knew going into it, in watching video, they were going to be organized and athletic and tough. I thought they did a good job of making it difficult for us to create chances. But I did think as the game wore on, specifically at the end of that first half, that we kind of gained a little bit of momentum and started winning the territory battle.”

With the victory, the Tide advanced to face the UC Irvine Anteaters, who won earlier in the afternoon against Brown. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

FINAL - Alabama 2, Portland 1

SECOND HALF

Riley Parker and Marianna Annest come in for Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner

Corner kick Portland

Syndey Japic comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

Corner kick Alabama

GOAL: Portland commits an own goal, credited to the Crimson Tide. Alabama 2, Portland 1

Corner kick Alabama

Gianna Paul comes in for Syndey Vincens

Felicia Knox and Ashlynn Serepca come in for Aislin Streicek and Kat Rogers

GOAL: Callt Togiai scores on the penalty kick. Alabama 1, Portland 1

Sasha Pickard commits a foul in the box. Penalty kick for Portland

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores on the rebound after the penalty shot is blocked

Riley Tanner gets fouled inside the box. Penalty kick for Alabama

Corner kick Alabama

Syndey Vincens comes in for Gianna Paul

Alabama gets its fourth corner kick of the match

Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

Free kick goes out of bounds, goal kick Alabama

Yellow card given to McKinley Crone for an unsportsmanlike tackle

Kat Rogers gets subbed out for Riley Tanner

Serepca's shot is blocked out to the sideline.

Portland gets called offside for the sixth time. Alabama has yet to be called offside

Reyes' shot saved by Norris

FIRST HALF - Alabama 0, Portland 0

Reyna Reyes' shot goes off the crossbar, and Gianna Paul's follow-up goes over as the half comes to an end.

Riley Mattingly Parker's shot wide of the post

Marianna Annest comes in for Ashlynn Serepca. Another corner for Alabama

Gianna Paul's shot saved by Norris. Corner kick Alabama

Reyna Reyes gets a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct

Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner

Corner kick Portland

Knox's cross saved by Portland's Bre Norris

Another foul right outside the box sets up a free kick for Alabama

Felicia Knox gets stonewalled in front of the goal

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Shot was blocked, goal kick Portland

Free kick for Alabama right outside the box on the left side. Play was reviewed for confirmation

Shot was blocked

Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

PREGAME