Bianca Belair Has Two Women In Mind As WrestleMania Opponents
Bianca Belair has a good idea of who she wants to face at WrestleMania if it was up to her. During her WWE career, Bianca Belair has wrestled at two WrestleManias as a challenger and left both of them as a champion. In 2021, Belair headlined WrestleMania 37 Night One as she challenged Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a match that made history as the first two black women to headline WrestleMania together. Belair won the Smackdown Women’s Title that night in what is arguably the biggest of her career to date.
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
MJF’s AEW World Championship Win Made History
On November 19, 2022, MJF became the new AEW World Champion after taking out Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, making history in the process. At 26-years-old, MJF is one of the youngest world champions in the entire history of professional wrestling, and is the youngest altogether in All Elite Wrestling record books.
Why Vince McMahon Once Gave Someone A $100 WrestleMania Pay Day
A veteran of the wrestling business has recalled Vince McMahon paying someone $100 as their WrestleMania payoff after they apparently upset him. For over 40 years Vince McMahon ran WWE and had the ultimate say on hirings, firings, and who earned what for their job. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell...
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
Bianca Belair Wants To Play Storm In The MCU
WWE Superstar Bianca Belair wants to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Hollywood box office landscape today, comic book films seem to be where the top dollar is, as many of the projects that have came from both Marvel and DC have went on to pull in a large amount of revenue. With this being the case, multiple famous personalities across the globe have expressed interest in want to be a part of MCU or the DCEU, and this includes professional wrestlers, with top-brand names Liv Morgan and Wardlow wanting to get involved.
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Better
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has discussed what it’s like working with Eddie Kingston and why he believes Kingston makes AEW better. Eddie Kingston burst into AEW back in 2020, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for his TNT Championship. Kingston was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning that gold but in the two-and-a-half years since the proud New Yorker has become one of the most popular stars on the company’s roster. Kingston headlined his first AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2020 when he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Title.
WWE Has Officially Changed Mia Yim’s Name
WWE Superstar Mia Yim is no longer known as, well, Mia Yim. On the November 21, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Mia Yim was labeled as “Michin,” which translates to “Crazy” in Korean. During the November 14, 2022 episode of Raw, “Michin” was referenced as a nickname for Yim, however, it appears that the company has officially changed her in-ring name to the nickname.
Seth Rollins Will To Defend US Title Vs. Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory At WWE Survivor Series
Seth Rollins asked for it, and he’s now getting it. On WWE Monday Night Raw, the sports entertainment giant made the announcement that Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at the company’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
Jim Cornette Blasts AEW Full Gear Match As “Unwatchable”
Jim Cornette has torn into a match from AEW Full Gear that he was far from a fan of, claiming it was full of “middle school cheerleading routines.”. The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their hotly anticipated return to AEW at Full Gear where they challenged Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. The Elite originally won the title at All Out but were stripped of the gold as a result of their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the show involving CM Punk.
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
Tony Khan’s CM Punk Claims Met With “Skepticism” In AEW
A new report has suggested that there is still “skepticism” in AEW regarding Tony Khan’s claims surrounding CM Punk and Colt Cabana. The situation regarding CM Punk and Colt Cabana blew up following the All Out pay-per-view in September with Punk taking issue with media assertions that he had been responsible for his former friend Colt Cabana’s diminished role in the company since Punk debuted.
AEW Announces Trios Championship Best Of Seven Series
All Elite Wrestling has announced a best-of-seven match series for their AEW World Trios Championship for their upcoming AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve. During AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the company revealed that the match between current champions Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Brothers — Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix) and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson) was only round one of a AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series. The next bout is set for this Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve.
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
Bryan Danielson Would “Love” To Just Work AEW’s YouTube Shows
If Bryan Danielson had his way, he wouldn’t be wrestling on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson first started wrestling back in 1999 and has always fought in a high-intensity and taxing style. That style took many years off his career and a litany of injuries caused him to retire for two full years.
