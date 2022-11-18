WWE Superstar Bianca Belair wants to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Hollywood box office landscape today, comic book films seem to be where the top dollar is, as many of the projects that have came from both Marvel and DC have went on to pull in a large amount of revenue. With this being the case, multiple famous personalities across the globe have expressed interest in want to be a part of MCU or the DCEU, and this includes professional wrestlers, with top-brand names Liv Morgan and Wardlow wanting to get involved.

2 DAYS AGO