ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Calls Out “Hack” Mick Foley And “Gross Little Canadian” Chris Jericho
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is taking shots at some wrestling legends as he prepares for the biggest match of his career. At AEW Full Gear this Saturday, November 19th, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. It will be MJF’s second real match in the last six months since his All Out “win” in September saw him not even take a bump as he won the Casino Ladder Match.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he appeared via video promo at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event to challenge Will Ospreay to a match on January 4, 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling made the match official.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Has Passed $1 Million Live Gate
Tony Khan has shared some incredible news that AEW has reached an incredible milestone in terms of ticket sales ahead of Full Gear. As the AEW Owner, President & General Manager, Tony Khan has proudly announced that AEW reached an incredible milestone going into the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, New Jersey.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Logic Behind Booking Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
– During post-show media scrum last night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show, Tony Khan was asked by WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman about booking Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite in the leadup to last night’s event. Cabana challenged Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match for the ROH World Championship. Rumors regarding Colt Cabana disappearing from television was one of the grievances CM Punk brought up following AEW All Out, claiming the AEW EVPs were spreading those rumors to the media. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan addressing the subject during the Full Gear scrum:
tjrwrestling.net
Spoiler On AEW Stars Possibly Returning At Full Gear
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to take place with some familiar faces possibly making their return to the company. It’s AEW Full Gear day as All Elite Wrestling presents their last pay-per-view of 2022 tonight, November 18th, from Newark, New Jersey. House of Black is a group...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Seemingly Remove CM Punk From AEW Fight Forever Cover
PlayStation recently dropped a fresh trailer for All Elite Wrestling’s first video game, AEW Fight Forever. Included in the trailer are game review snippets coming from critics such as IGN and Famistu. During the video, AEW stars’ in-game characters are shown, features MJF, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, as well as others. The trailer also uses real-life footage of AEW talent, such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and Hangman Page. Also, Moxley and Page would speak during the trailer, talking about the career modes and create-a-wrestler abilities in the game.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
