Tucson, AZ

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
eck playoffs

Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs. Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow PD rules out multiple suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho - Following a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 20 regarding investigations into the murder of four University of Idaho students, Moscow Police Department (MPD) released new information. Detectives shared the surviving roommates asked friends to come to the King Road residence because they believed one of the victims...
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
MOSCOW, ID

