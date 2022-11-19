Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
WSU rewind: Cougars pass defense meets nation's top passing offense in high-stakes Apple Cup
PULLMAN – In-state rivals riding hot streaks will meet for a late-night kickoff in wintry weather on the Palouse. Washington State scored its third consecutive win, toppling Arizona in the desert. Later Saturday, 15th-ranked Washington picked up its fifth victory in a row, belting Colorado. Apparently, the conference’s schedule-makers...
KHQ Right Now
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
KHQ Right Now
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia wears University of Virginia apparel in support of school struck by tragedy
TUCSON, Ariz. – Several former University of Virginia football coaches sported Cavaliers apparel this weekend to show support for a program and school that was struck by tragedy last weekend. Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who served as Virginia's RBs coach over the past six years, wore...
KHQ Right Now
eck playoffs
Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs. Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police to hold press conference on status of homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Alumni Loung of the ICCU Arena. MPD Chief James Fry will share updates on the investigation into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students on King Road on Nov. 13.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD rules out multiple suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Following a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 20 regarding investigations into the murder of four University of Idaho students, Moscow Police Department (MPD) released new information. Detectives shared the surviving roommates asked friends to come to the King Road residence because they believed one of the victims...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13, four...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime.
KHQ Right Now
'It makes me sick thinking that person could be right behind us': Search for Moscow quadruple murder suspect continues as one victim's mother speaks out
MOSCOW, Idaho - This Sunday will mark one week since the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Their killer is yet to caught. "We...
