ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls; Visit to BYU campus

Following the production of The Black 14 documentary, two Black 14 members visited BYU campus. While in Provo, they spoke to students, watched the premiere of the documentary, and were honored at the BYU Wyoming football game. The Black 14 documentary was made by BYU journalism students that shares the...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students discuss the effects of FOMO

According to some college students, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is not only prevalent, but is also affecting their day to day life. One effect of FOMO for college students is a busy schedule. University of Oklahoma masters student Natalie Young said FOMO causes her to freeze up when having to choose between different things. She said she ends up scheduling herself to be busy in an effort to fit it all in.
BYU Newsnet

Video of the Day: Cosmo dances the last dance of the football season

Cosmo the Cougar performed the last dance of the BYU football season with the Cougarettes on Nov. 19 in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The performance took place at the beginning of the second quarter of the BYU vs Utah Tech University. The Cougarettes perform at every BYU football game. The game...
BYU Newsnet

How students can prepare for the workforce while they are at BYU

BYU Career Services and former graduates gave advice on how to prepare for the workforce after graduation. Jodi Chowen, the managing director of Careers and Experiential Learning at BYU, explained that the best thing students can do to prepare for the workforce after graduation is to build soft skills, including communication and problem-solving.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Spanish Fork elementary teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah teacher got a big assist from the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV. Charla Andersen earned the title of MVE, or “Most Valuable Educator.”. Mrs. Andersen teaches fifth grade at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. This week, her class got a surprise visit from the Jazz Bear who showered Mrs. Andersen with a new Jazz jersey and $1,000. She said she’ll use the money to take her class on a fun field trip.
SPANISH FORK, UT
BYU Newsnet

Lacrosse: Adding meaning to Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage month

As Native American Heritage is celebrated throughout November, the oldest American team sport lacrosse represents the impact of Native American culture in the past and present. Dating back to A.D. 1100, lacrosse was originally known as stickball and played in areas now known as New York and Canada by the...
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Christmas lights and performances: here are the things you can do on Temple Square despite construction

SALT LAKE CITY — With Temple Square under its 3rd year of construction, here are Christmas activities and opportunities still offered this Christmas season. The Church News for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a variety of activities available on and around Temple Square from performances to giving machines to museum displays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy