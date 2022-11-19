Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
BYU Newsnet
The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls; Visit to BYU campus
Following the production of The Black 14 documentary, two Black 14 members visited BYU campus. While in Provo, they spoke to students, watched the premiere of the documentary, and were honored at the BYU Wyoming football game. The Black 14 documentary was made by BYU journalism students that shares the...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students discuss the effects of FOMO
According to some college students, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is not only prevalent, but is also affecting their day to day life. One effect of FOMO for college students is a busy schedule. University of Oklahoma masters student Natalie Young said FOMO causes her to freeze up when having to choose between different things. She said she ends up scheduling herself to be busy in an effort to fit it all in.
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Cosmo dances the last dance of the football season
Cosmo the Cougar performed the last dance of the BYU football season with the Cougarettes on Nov. 19 in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The performance took place at the beginning of the second quarter of the BYU vs Utah Tech University. The Cougarettes perform at every BYU football game. The game...
U of U dispels rumors of active shooter in residence hall
A "disruptive situation" overnight at a dorm building on the University of Utah campus somehow ignited false rumors that there was an active shooter in the area.
BYU Newsnet
How students can prepare for the workforce while they are at BYU
BYU Career Services and former graduates gave advice on how to prepare for the workforce after graduation. Jodi Chowen, the managing director of Careers and Experiential Learning at BYU, explained that the best thing students can do to prepare for the workforce after graduation is to build soft skills, including communication and problem-solving.
kslnewsradio.com
Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork elementary teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah teacher got a big assist from the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV. Charla Andersen earned the title of MVE, or “Most Valuable Educator.”. Mrs. Andersen teaches fifth grade at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. This week, her class got a surprise visit from the Jazz Bear who showered Mrs. Andersen with a new Jazz jersey and $1,000. She said she’ll use the money to take her class on a fun field trip.
kslsports.com
Smack Talk From Utah Tech WR Was Motivation In BYU Football Locker Room
PROVO, Utah – During the second half of the BYU football game against Utah Tech, there were some chippy penalties. To the point where some of the penalties from BYU players were trying to send a personal message. What caused that? Smack talk from Utah Tech leading up to...
BYU Newsnet
Lacrosse: Adding meaning to Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage month
As Native American Heritage is celebrated throughout November, the oldest American team sport lacrosse represents the impact of Native American culture in the past and present. Dating back to A.D. 1100, lacrosse was originally known as stickball and played in areas now known as New York and Canada by the...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
SFGate
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
KSLTV
Christmas lights and performances: here are the things you can do on Temple Square despite construction
SALT LAKE CITY — With Temple Square under its 3rd year of construction, here are Christmas activities and opportunities still offered this Christmas season. The Church News for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a variety of activities available on and around Temple Square from performances to giving machines to museum displays.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
ksl.com
Donation will help more Utah families diagnose infants, children with genetic disease
SALT LAKE CITY — When a child or infant has a rare disease, getting a diagnosis can be a significant hurdle before finding the best treatment. Families often go to multiple doctors' offices and specialists to learn how to best help their child. In today's world, a detailed look at genetics can lead to the end of their diagnostic quest.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
ksl.com
Intermountain takes 1st step to transform old Sears site into 'urban hospital'
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is taking the first step toward reimagining a downtown block as demolition crews inch closer to tearing down an old Sears department store that stood there for decades. A law firm for Intermountain Healthcare filed an application with Salt Lake City Tuesday, seeking...
Gephardt Daily
Utah man sentenced in DUI death of ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn’s father, sister
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found guilty of three counts of automobile homicide — DUI, and one count of driving under the influence, has been sentenced on the four third-degree felonies. Myron Millsap Barlow, 40, faces zero to five years in prison for each...
Mormon church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement...
