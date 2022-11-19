Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes: 12 warning signs that appear on your skin
Diabetes can affect many parts of your body, including your skin. When diabetes affects the skin, it’s often a sign that your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. This could mean that:. You have undiagnosed diabetes, or pre-diabetes. Your treatment for diabetes needs to be adjusted. If you...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress
People with diabetes may benefit more from a pancreas transplant than other treatments
Results of pancreas transplantation continue to improve and up to 90% of recipients with diabetes enjoy freedom from both insulin therapy and the need for close glucose monitoring following the procedure, according to a new paper published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Pancreas transplantation is a type...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?
Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
physiciansweekly.com
Obese Population Had Less Spinal Surgeries and Spinal Symptoms After Bariatric Surgery
This is a New York State Inpatient Database, 2004-2013, retrospective study. The study’s primary goal was to compare the prevalence of spinal diagnoses and operations before and after bariatric surgery (BS). Reducing the frequent comorbidities associated with morbid obesity and increasing patient quality of life is an important goal...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Medical News Today
What to know about Churg-Strauss syndrome
Churg-Strauss syndrome, or eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), is a rare condition that causes vasculitis, meaning it restricts blood flow. This restriction of blood flow affects multiple organs, especially the lungs. Churg-Strauss syndrome, or EGPA, is a rare condition affecting 2.4 out of every million people annually. It affects the...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
cdc.gov
Your Diabetes Care Team
Diabetes can affect many parts of your body. So you’ll want to have various types of doctors who specialize in different areas on your diabetes health care team. Knowing which doctor to see and when to see them can help you manage diabetes and prevent complications. The human body...
