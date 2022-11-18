ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MommaBear
2d ago

Aww poor you forced to drive a lambo around with 3 kids….. Everything you have is a blessing boo take it or leave it ✌🏼

6
double b
2d ago

well sale Lambo ! you will have enough to get a few cars. and get your own job or business.

11
Jony S
2d ago

sale it get a couple hundred thousand dollars and it will be like u never lost abeat..

7
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer

Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Lil Baby Rumors

Fans believe she’s calling out the “Heyy” rapper in her latest single. Saweetie is back with brand new music. The rapper unleashed a new single and EP on Friday (November 18). On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie about men who brag about “who they be fuckin’ on.” Fans immediately speculated that the 29-year old rapper was taking shots at her ex Quavo. “Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody,” one fan wrote.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail

Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’

Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
TMZ.com

MO3 Manager Clarifies Rapper's Murder Details

Texas rapper MO3's manager Brian Rainwater is dispelling persistent rumors his late client was murdered in 2020 due to yet another rap beef. According to Rainwater, MO3's killer was jealous of the rapper's relationship with the man's own children. MO3 was dating the mother, and her kids had proudly posted the slain rapper on social media.
DALLAS, TX

