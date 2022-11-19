ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims

By MARK ANDERSON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atkBV_0jGN6kbU00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Kadin Shedrick welcomed Virginia's escape to Las Vegas, 2,300 miles away from Charlottesville and the horror of the past week, as the campus mourned the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players.

Shedrick and his teammates honored their fallen fellow athletes on Friday night in their first game since Sunday's shooting. Before the game against No. 5 Baylor, Virginia's players took the court wearing sweatshirts with the slain players' names written on the back and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” written on the front.

Shedrick, who scored 17 points in the 16th-ranked Cavaliers' 86-79 win, said he struggled to focus in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and didn't know if he would be mentally ready to play.

“Coming to Vegas, though, has been a great escape,” he said. “I feel so much better getting out of the Charlottesville area because there’s a lot going on there right now. That’s not mentally healthy for anybody to have that around you all the time.

“I felt a lot better the last two days, and I was focused for the whole game. The last 30 seconds, I started to get a little emotional hearing everybody cheer for us. I went back to thinking about them.”

Armaan Franklin, who scored a career-high 26 points, said he had classes with all three players and saw them often.

“We played for them today,” Franklin said. “We played for the whole Charlottesville community. Just trying to be strong for each other. It’s hard not to think about it, three dead players. Just tried to stay locked in, but know what you’re playing for.”

The Cavaliers canceled their home game against Northern Iowa on Monday, the day after the shootings.

A moment of silence was held before the game, for which roughly 2,000 Cavaliers fans were in the T-Mobile Arena stands. Players put their arms around each other during the national anthem, and several hung their heads.

The three football players' numbers were on coach Tony Bennett’s shooting shirt.

“It’s not the way it’s supposed to be, it’s not,” Bennett said. “To have that performance — I know it’s just a game — but if it brought some momentary joy to any of those guys, thank goodness for that.”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student and former Cavaliers football player, is accused of fatally shooting wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. The players were on a bus returning from a trip to Washington to see a play.

Running back Mike Hollins was injured and recovering following two surgeries. A fifth student, who is not on the team, was wounded and survived.

Jones faces three three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding, among other charges. A witness told police the victims were targeted.

The football team was scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday, but canceled the game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Finally, the Hokies Win

In a game that featured the Commonwealth’s best and worst FBS teams the Virginia Tech Hokies visited Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames. For the first time in five weeks the VT offense scored in more than one quarter. The last time the Hokies scored in multiple quarters was against the Pittsburgh Panthers. After jumping out to a 17-7 lead the Hokies surrendered their advantage with a 97-yard Liberty kick-off return and a field goal to tie the game, 17-17, with five seconds left in the first half. The Flames took complete control of the game with a Grant Wells safety. On the field the Flames simply looked faster than the Hokies. Their skill positions burned VT regularly and had little trouble covering the Hokie weapons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
News Channel 34

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy