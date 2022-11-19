Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Related
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
KSLTV
Christmas lights and performances: here are the things you can do on Temple Square despite construction
SALT LAKE CITY — With Temple Square under its 3rd year of construction, here are Christmas activities and opportunities still offered this Christmas season. The Church News for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a variety of activities available on and around Temple Square from performances to giving machines to museum displays.
NBCMontana
PHOTOS: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired home up for auction
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Utah will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available Dec. 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
BYU Newsnet
Lacrosse: Adding meaning to Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage month
As Native American Heritage is celebrated throughout November, the oldest American team sport lacrosse represents the impact of Native American culture in the past and present. Dating back to A.D. 1100, lacrosse was originally known as stickball and played in areas now known as New York and Canada by the...
kpcw.org
Tacos, tubes and temps in teens – Woodward Park City snow sports open for winter
The sun was out but wasn’t making a dent in early winter temperatures, but no one looked like they cared. Even the groups of families and friends visiting from South Florida and Los Angeles were warm and happy on Woodward Park City’s first day of outdoor operations. Charlie...
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU makeup department, Emergency Medical Services partner together for mass casualty simulation, DancEnsemble showcases the work of student choreographers
Many volunteers gathered together on Nov. 12 to decorate students in tear stains, red eyes, third degree burns, compound fractures and other injuries. The student volunteers participated in BYU’s mock mass casualty simulation. The collaboration between BYU EMS, the college of nursing, the campus police department and the Theatre...
BYU Newsnet
Elder Holland speaks to students in first Leading by Faith conference
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to BYU students, faculty and visitors in the Joseph Smith Building on Nov. 18. Elder Holland, along with Liz Darger and Melissa Sevy, spoke to attendees during the opening panel discussion of the first Leading by Faith conference sponsored by the Sorensen Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership. The center’s director, Jeff Thompson, said he hopes the Leading by Faith conference will become an annual tradition.
kslnewsradio.com
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage
SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort
Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
KSLTV
FiiZ Drinks to see big changes with a new technology
SALT LAKE CITY — Fiiz from Stena, better known as FiiZ, is anticipating a rapid brand expansion over the next few years after partnering with a fast-growing software provider. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider, announced its partnership with new FiiZ president and COO Chad Harris today. The popular soft-drink...
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Cosmo dances the last dance of the football season
Cosmo the Cougar performed the last dance of the BYU football season with the Cougarettes on Nov. 19 in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The performance took place at the beginning of the second quarter of the BYU vs Utah Tech University. The Cougarettes perform at every BYU football game. The game...
BYU Newsnet
BYU writing tutor creates brave space, uplifts voices
Luka Romney, a writing tutor at the Research and Writing Center, uses his skills as a writer and tutor to uplift diverse voices. When he was seven years old, Romney commandeered the microphone at his ward’s testimony meeting. With his three older siblings watching, Romney talked about the gospel and his relationship with Jesus Christ.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students discuss the effects of FOMO
According to some college students, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is not only prevalent, but is also affecting their day to day life. One effect of FOMO for college students is a busy schedule. University of Oklahoma masters student Natalie Young said FOMO causes her to freeze up when having to choose between different things. She said she ends up scheduling herself to be busy in an effort to fit it all in.
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Deer Valley wins U.S. Best Ski Resort for 10th straight year
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort was named the winner of the 2022 World Ski Awards United States’ Best Ski Resort today, marking the 10th straight year it has […]
BYU Newsnet
How students can prepare for the workforce while they are at BYU
BYU Career Services and former graduates gave advice on how to prepare for the workforce after graduation. Jodi Chowen, the managing director of Careers and Experiential Learning at BYU, explained that the best thing students can do to prepare for the workforce after graduation is to build soft skills, including communication and problem-solving.
SFGate
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
kslnewsradio.com
Sandy to hold push-in ceremony for new fire engine
SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Fire Department will hold a push-in ceremony Saturday to celebrate its newest fire engine. The event will be held at Sandy Fire Station 34, located at 10765 S. 700 East at 11 a.m. Those in attendance at the event will get to help...
Comments / 0