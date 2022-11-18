Read full article on original website
Ex-Flint firefighter reacts to Barton's departure, saying 'it should have happened long ago'
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims. Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing. He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.
Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- After countless citizen complaints, the red light on a neighborhood house is about to go dark. Neighbors in the Mott Park community say a house in the 2400 block of Norbert Street is a nuisance and when the red porch light is turned on, trouble begins. “A...
Flint firefighters battle bitter cold and flames at vacant building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening as they worked to extinguish flames at a vacant restaurant on Dort Highway. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the old Ginaz Kitchen around 6:00 p.m. Several crews responded to the scene. Along with the fire,...
Highway reopens following semi truck accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Interstate 69 at M-54 was closed down for hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police tell ABC 12 the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway, when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. The driver was hauling diesel...
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
Between the Lines with Goodrich seniors Gavin Hart and Jace Williams
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Goodrich football team advanced to their first state semifinal in school history after defeating Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 40-20. The Martians will have another challenge this Saturday against Riverview with a spot in the D4 state championship on the line. Sports Director Brandon Green talked...
Thanksgiving travelers likely will pay record high gas prices
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thanksgiving travel likely will be the costliest ever in Michigan. AAA says Michigan drivers were paying an average price of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning. The price is down 31 cents from a month ago but 45 cents higher than a year ago.
4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving. 82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round. "I feel, like, excited, because we...
Bavarian Inn Lodge planning $80 million expansion of indoor water park
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - One Michigan's most popular tourist attractions will become even more popular after an $80 million expansion. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is adding on to its indoor water park and family entertainment center, making it Michigan's largest at over 140,000 square feet. The expansion will...
