The third and final season of Netflix’s Dead To Me has a lot of work to do. Not only does it need to resolve the crimes of friends Jen and Judy who have, at this point, each killed a man and try to conceal it, but it also introduces new problems for the women to stare down. In the Season 3 premiere alone, Jen’s son catches on to the womens’ secrets, and Judy receives a scary health diagnosis that will surely change everything for her. With so many secrets being kept, and so much death casting a shadow over everyone, we’re on the edge of our seats waiting to see if Jen and Judy will survive to the end.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO