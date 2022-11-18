Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
kgncnewsnow.com
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake
1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
KFDA
‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning. Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special. As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
APD: 1 Dead in Tuesday Night Homicide in North Amarillo
According to a media release from Amarillo Police Department, officers were called out to the 1600-block of Highland Street on Tuesday, November 15. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that the victim, 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra, died on the scene. No arrests have been made and this is a developing story. Anyone...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Murder
Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
KFDA
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
KFDA
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office releases info on scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has been brought to the office’s attention. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that a member of the Amarillo community called the office Thursday to see if they had a warrant […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
KFDA
Deaf Smith County jail seeking more jailers to open
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The new $32 million Deaf Smith County jail is still sitting partially empty due to staffing issues needing more jailers before they are able to move inmates in. Current dispatch and other office workers are in the new building, but staff is still split.
Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group set to host ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) is set to host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Amarillo College in the concert hall lobby. According to an AATAG flyer, the event is to remember and honor the memories and lives of the ones that were […]
KFDA
VIDEO: 5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County
The Amarillo Police Department says they see several thousand cases of domestic violence each year. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Laurisa and Amber are paying it forward to some good friends that are facing medical bills.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
kgncnewsnow.com
Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc
Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
