ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake

1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

APD: 1 Dead in Tuesday Night Homicide in North Amarillo

According to a media release from Amarillo Police Department, officers were called out to the 1600-block of Highland Street on Tuesday, November 15. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that the victim, 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra, died on the scene. No arrests have been made and this is a developing story. Anyone...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Murder

Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX
KFDA

Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Man Convicted

Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Deaf Smith County jail seeking more jailers to open

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The new $32 million Deaf Smith County jail is still sitting partially empty due to staffing issues needing more jailers before they are able to move inmates in. Current dispatch and other office workers are in the new building, but staff is still split.
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc

Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy