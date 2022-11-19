Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, alleged Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte testifies in own defense
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Russell Laffitte testified in his own defense in federal court Friday morning. A bank employee and former probate judge also testified. Laffitte is accused of conspiracy to commit a variety of financial crimes to help Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million of client money. In his...
WYFF4.com
Alex Murdaugh alibi offers timeline of what he did the night of his wife, son's murders
MOSELLE, S.C. — Attorneys forAlex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son, have filed an alibi and released a timeline of what Murdaugh says he did the night of the murders. Alex Murdaugh called 911 on June 7, 2021, and said he found...
live5news.com
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Accused former lawyer files formal alibi ahead of January trial
Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh filed an official alibi Thursday ahead of his January double murder trial in Colleton County. The alibi contradicts a prosecutor’s assertion that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son before leaving the family’s Moselle property the night of June 7, 2021. According to news...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 11/17/2022
11/11/2022 - SMOAKS: An officer responded to Strawberry Farm Road after a report of a burglary. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Davis Circle after two motorcycles were reported removed from the property. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: Officers responded to Fourth Street after a report of a male who...
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
blufftontoday.com
Banker's trial sheds light on Murdaugh killings and alleged small-town conspiracy
The ties between Russell Laffitte and Alex Murdaugh are extensive. Laffitte's trial is shedding light on more than just alleged financial crimes. Laffitte and Murdaugh are accused of stealing money from clients over a period of years. Week two of the federal trial for former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte began...
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
live5news.com
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
WJCL
Deputies: One man injured in Beaufort County shooting, investigation underway
BURTON, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beaufort County on Saturday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Colonial Heights in Burton shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday regarding a report of gunfire. No victims were found at the scene.
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
WSAV-TV
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a teen was found...
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
DDSN Honors Beaufort County with Golden Palmetto Award
Bluffton, South Carolina – The South Carolina (SC) Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) awarded Beaufort County the 2021 Golden Palmetto Award. The Golden Palmetto Award is DDSN’s way of honoring SC county governments for providing outstanding support to individuals with disabilities.
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. An 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible. The woman driving the convertible was trapped underneath. According to the […]
live5news.com
1 killed in Colleton Co. crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of five will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a fire in Hollywood. Officials say a house fire happened Saturday afternoon on Doctor Taylor Road. The American Red Cross is providing the family “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.” Limited details on […]
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
