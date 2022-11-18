Read full article on original website
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Play on MNF
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have their top weapon of choice in DeAndre Hopkins vs. San Francisco.
Weekend Sports In Brief
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The...
