Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
Here's how to make the best mashed potatoes of your life
Russet potatoes are gently folded together with milk and butter for perfect and comforting cloud-like mashed potatoes.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Our favorite Thanksgiving sides are guaranteed to outshine the turkey
We’ve rounded up the best Thanksgiving side recipes from celebrity chefs, cookbook authors and our very own USA TODAY Network.
This Sweet Potato Casserole Has a Delicious Candy-Like Crust
At first glance, this sweet potato casserole from the November 1998 issue of Bon Appétit seemed pretty straightforward: Sweet potatoes are mashed with a little sweetener and topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping. But there are a few things that set it apart. First, instead of roasting sweet potatoes, as many other recipes call for, you boil them before puréeing them in the food processor. Then, two full tablespoons of vanilla extract and a whopping four eggs are added. These factors had me intrigued enough to give the otherwise basic-looking recipe a try.
Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)
Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson share yummy Thanksgiving sides
With the countdown to Thanksgiving heating up, 17 of the nation’s top chefs, including Bobby Flay, Priyanka Naik, Marcus Samuelsson, Melissa Clark and Siri Daly, share their tips to save you time and money while still eating great!Nov. 17, 2022.
Tracking Amazon: How Neighbors Are Monitoring Pollution From New Delivery Hubs
For the past year, a pair of plain-looking buildings has been at the center of a simmering conflict in a close-knit waterfront community in New York City. They look like warehouses, with tall concrete walls, loading bays, and few windows. They sound like warehouses, emitting the rev of diesel engines and the chirps of reversing trucks. But by all accounts, they’re something very different.
Actually Good Cranberry Sauce Cocktail
The ease of preparation of this drink, which is essentially a Negroni plus cranberry sauce, is precisely the point—nobody needs another challenging culinary task on Thanksgiving. Straight-from-the-can cranberry sauce is fine, of course; homemade sauce is even better. You need to enable JavaScript to vote. Ingredients. Serving: 1. 2...
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
DELICIOUS YEAST ROLLS
You can never go wrong with yeast rolls. They are delicious and always a hit. Serve them for any holiday gathering or potluck. They are a good idea anytime!. Serve these rolls warm with butter. They are also excellent with honey. This is also the same dough recipe I use...
Best Smart Meat Thermometers
A meat thermometer is the only tool that lets you catch the ideal moment between food that’s done perfectly and food that’s far from it. As anyone who’s tried a dry steak or pink chicken breast can attest, a few degrees can make all the difference. At...
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
Ina Garten Just Made Thanksgiving Dinner a Lot Easier Using Her Favorite Store-Bought Ingredients
‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten prefers to keep Thanksgiving ‘simple’ with a ‘few fabulous recipes’ that guests will love -- and she's not kidding.
PUMPKIN GINGERBREAD
Pumpkin Gingerbread made from scratch & bursting with fabulous Fall flavors! This pumpkin gingerbread loaf is soft & moist, has warm spices and bright pumpkin flavor. Making this pumpkin bread with pecans is so simple, using basic ingredients you create an incredible bread that is a fabulous slice of heaven. We love pumpkin flavors around here, especially in PUMPKIN BREAD recipes like this one, but adding in the ginger flavor really helps to make this recipe for gingerbread loaf stand out even more.
Healthier Menu Options At Olive Garden
Olive Garden excels in terms of convenience and flavor. Luckily, it's possible to eat healthy there as well; you just have to know which menu options to choose.
Upgrade The Holidays with Hosting Snack Hacks
This post is sponsored by BabbleBoxx. Are you ready to hack into the holidays? Every year, I always feel like time is flying by and there's nothing I can do about it. This time around, I'm trying to get things done early so that I can breathe and ENJOY the moment for once.
Cinnamon-Spiced Shortbread
Forty years ago, Ina Garten tasted that she’s thought about for decades. The recipe came from Eli Zabar, owner of E.A.T., a New York City restaurant known for its pastries. “I remember thinking, This is the perfect shortbread,” she said. “I’ve used it for so many things, including a crust for a raspberry tart.” Yes, that famous raspberry tart from her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.
