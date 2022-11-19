ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Rotarians Hear About Los Alamos Community Seed Library

Rotary friend Jolanta Tuzel, left, and Eva Jacobson from Mesa Public Libraries sort seeds into packets. Tuzel shared hundreds of seeds she had collected from her family garden including Queen Anne’s Lace, Coneflower, and Indian Blanket. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotarian Skip King with Echinacea seeds sorted to give...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

'Stuff The Bus' gathers gifts for people and pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets were donated Saturday for "Stuff the Bus," a collaboration between three city agencies and three community partners, meant to bring some happiness to those for whom the holidays can be a difficult time. The wish list for dog...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

We Get The Community We Deserve

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to receive the support of 3,548 voters and those without voting rights who contribute equally, and sometimes more, to our community. I’m sorry I didn’t knock on enough doors, shake enough hands, and kiss enough babies to win it, but this community has too much potential for good to give up on it. Please keep voting for people over parties and we’ll get the community we deserve.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8

SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Chamber To Celebrate Grand Opening Of SALA Los Alamos Event Center

New Los Alamos business SALA Los Alamos Event Center is officially opening on Thursday, December 1 with much excitement! Help celebrate SALA’s opening in the former Reel Deal Theater at 2551 Central Avenue, with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and many other activities on Thursday, December 1, 4:00 – 9:00 PM.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
generalaviationnews.com

Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque

Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS: Ride The Bus Day Is Thursday, Dec. 1

Ride the Bus Day is Thursday, Dec. 1. Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school that day which is the 80th day of school. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. Before school activities will not be held.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town For Breakfast Dec. 3 Thanks To Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos is welcoming back jolly St. Nick at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will be visiting with the good boys and girls in our community from 8am to noon at the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 3700 Canyon Road. A continental breakfast will be available.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Hotel Andaluz purchased by group behind five NM Hilton properties

A fixture of the Downtown Albuquerque skyline, Hotel Andaluz was bought earlier this month from former owner Gary Goodman. The historic hotel was purchased by Legacy Hospitality, which now owns four Hilton properties in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe. “With the history of this hotel, it’s really important, I...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher

Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Golden Apple Award recognizes Santa Fe teacher Stephanie Gurule-Leyba

The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Stephanie Gurule-Leyba teaches science in Santa Fe. Gurule-Leyba grew up in a family of educators, and her father is a retired school principal. Gurule-Leyba did not know that her path would be similar to her father’s; she...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March

The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
RIO RANCHO, NM

