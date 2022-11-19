Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Hear About Los Alamos Community Seed Library
Rotary friend Jolanta Tuzel, left, and Eva Jacobson from Mesa Public Libraries sort seeds into packets. Tuzel shared hundreds of seeds she had collected from her family garden including Queen Anne’s Lace, Coneflower, and Indian Blanket. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotarian Skip King with Echinacea seeds sorted to give...
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
KOAT 7
'Stuff The Bus' gathers gifts for people and pets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets were donated Saturday for "Stuff the Bus," a collaboration between three city agencies and three community partners, meant to bring some happiness to those for whom the holidays can be a difficult time. The wish list for dog...
losalamosreporter.com
We Get The Community We Deserve
It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to receive the support of 3,548 voters and those without voting rights who contribute equally, and sometimes more, to our community. I’m sorry I didn’t knock on enough doors, shake enough hands, and kiss enough babies to win it, but this community has too much potential for good to give up on it. Please keep voting for people over parties and we’ll get the community we deserve.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8
SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber To Celebrate Grand Opening Of SALA Los Alamos Event Center
New Los Alamos business SALA Los Alamos Event Center is officially opening on Thursday, December 1 with much excitement! Help celebrate SALA’s opening in the former Reel Deal Theater at 2551 Central Avenue, with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and many other activities on Thursday, December 1, 4:00 – 9:00 PM.
generalaviationnews.com
Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque
Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS: Ride The Bus Day Is Thursday, Dec. 1
Ride the Bus Day is Thursday, Dec. 1. Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school that day which is the 80th day of school. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. Before school activities will not be held.
losalamosreporter.com
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town For Breakfast Dec. 3 Thanks To Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos is welcoming back jolly St. Nick at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will be visiting with the good boys and girls in our community from 8am to noon at the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 3700 Canyon Road. A continental breakfast will be available.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27
Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
rrobserver.com
Hotel Andaluz purchased by group behind five NM Hilton properties
A fixture of the Downtown Albuquerque skyline, Hotel Andaluz was bought earlier this month from former owner Gary Goodman. The historic hotel was purchased by Legacy Hospitality, which now owns four Hilton properties in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe. “With the history of this hotel, it’s really important, I...
KRQE News 13
APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher
Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
KRQE News 13
Golden Apple Award recognizes Santa Fe teacher Stephanie Gurule-Leyba
The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Stephanie Gurule-Leyba teaches science in Santa Fe. Gurule-Leyba grew up in a family of educators, and her father is a retired school principal. Gurule-Leyba did not know that her path would be similar to her father’s; she...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
KRQE News 13
Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. In hopes of revitalizing downtown, the program will award grants ranging from $50,000...
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
Comments / 0