Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 48-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.. Quarterback Will Howard and the K-State offense played well in a game that required plenty of points as the defense struggled to slow down the Mountaineers. The Wildcats are now 8-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big 12 and one win (or a Texas loss) away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO