Weekend Sports In Brief
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route...
NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week
No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game
We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers. A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals. There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
UIC Flames and the Stonehill Skyhawks square off in Bronx, New York
Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. UIC Flames (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -5.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: The UIC Flames will play the Stonehill Skyhawks at Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York. UIC finished 14-16 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Flames...
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
