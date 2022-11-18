Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government this week
——— Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding data from a survey on switching to a four-day school week. ——— Elko County Budget Committee meets at...
Elko's legal community remembers Roger Stewart
ELKO – A fixture of the Elko County justice system for more than a quarter-century has died. Elko County Public Defender Roger Stewart was found dead inside his home Monday by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was called to check on him. Stewart was 73 at the time of his...
Wells quilt pitch tops rural entrepreneur awards
ELKO – Entrepreneurs from around rural Nevada came together virtually and in person on Nov. 4 to participate in the third annual Launch Rural Nevada pitch, education and networking event. Former Wells city manager Jolene Supp won first place in the adult category for her Main Street Quilts shop....
NDOT decides how to spend $105 million in Elko County
ELKO – Nevada Department of Transportation is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles, while roundabout construction in Spring Creek will come later. NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, presented the list of work projects to...
‘Living Nations’ poet laureate to speak at Elko Gathering
ELKO – Joy Harjo, a three-term Poet Laureate of the United States, has been selected to give the keynote address when in-person performances return to Elko for the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke (Muskogee/Creek) Nation, is schedule to speak at 9:30 a.m. Feb....
School closed during transport of dynamite
ELKO – An elementary school on Elko’s north side was locked down briefly Monday morning while police transported dynamite from a nearby neighborhood to a safe location for disposal. The explosives were placed in a containment vessel by the Elko Bomb Squad and escorted from Sierra Drive to...
Barbara Lavon Palmer
ELKO—Barbara Lavon Palmer passed away suddenly on November 17, 2022 at home in Elko, Nevada. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 10, 1957 to Ronald and Tamara Harman. Her family later moved to Elko, Nevada where she graduated from Elko High School in 1975. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, Ronnie Lynn Palmer, and they married April 30, 1975. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on February 14, 1979. They built a beautiful life together, raising seven children and numerous grandchildren. Barbara cherished her family and was happiest surrounded by them, sharing meals and stories.
Elko County gold project gets new resource estimate
Anova Metals Ltd. has announced the completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project in Elko County about 12 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine. With the new MRE, total measured and indicated resources at Big Springs now stand at 555,000 ounces...
Delphine Marie Briggs
ELKO—Delphine Marie Briggs passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022 of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in Elko, Nevada. She is survived by seven children: Mary Davis of Mustang, OK, John Briggs of Elko, NV, Ethel Krcma of Moses Lake, WA, Neva Jones of Challis, ID, David Briggs of Riverton, WY, Micheal Briggs of Waco, TX and Machelle Briggs of Albany, OR. Delphine had eight children, her first born, Wayne Raymond Briggs precedes her in death. Delphine has 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
U.S. Naval Academy recruiter comes to EHS
ELKO – How can high school students apply to one of the nation’s oldest military and educational institutions?. Midshipman Third Class Stephen Hutnyak is introducing Elko High School students this week to the opportunities the United States Naval Academy offers and the pathway to receive an appointment. “I’m...
$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nonprofit's donated vehicle gets stolen
ELKO – The Good Deed Project is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that was recently donated to the organization by the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center. The red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words “Fire Rescue” on the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnyside...
Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft
ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen. One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday. Police were called to the business...
25-year-old Owyhee man killed in crash on State Route 225 near Elko
ELKO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 25-year-old Owyhee, Nevada man is dead after a crash in Elko Thursday night, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on November 17, NSP, HP responded to a report of a crash on SR-225, just about 75 miles north of Elko.
