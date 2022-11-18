ELKO—Barbara Lavon Palmer passed away suddenly on November 17, 2022 at home in Elko, Nevada. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 10, 1957 to Ronald and Tamara Harman. Her family later moved to Elko, Nevada where she graduated from Elko High School in 1975. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, Ronnie Lynn Palmer, and they married April 30, 1975. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on February 14, 1979. They built a beautiful life together, raising seven children and numerous grandchildren. Barbara cherished her family and was happiest surrounded by them, sharing meals and stories.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO