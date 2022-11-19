ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers Monday

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2) North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern Buccaneers host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Charleston Southern went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 4-11 at home. The Buccaneers...
