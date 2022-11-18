ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. James Madison: Three Things Learned

After Tuesday’s rough outing against Gardner-Webb, the first inklings of real concern started to permeate throughout about Carolina basketball. The win wasn’t inspiring, Hubert Davis talked a lot of yellow flags, and the team coming in Chapel Hill on Sunday had been an offensive juggernaut — albeit against pretty weak competition. The team just seemed to lack...something...from the squad that had the amazing run at the end of last season.
Niner Times

Aquaponics Make a Vegetable Donation at UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte's Aquaponics Club built an aquaponic system to grow their food inside Cameron Hall. On Nov. 14, Sophia Ritter, Sophie Barnett and their team of 26 volunteers from the club harvested 18 heads of lettuce and 443 grams of arugula that were then donated to the Jamil Niner Student Pantry. This club hopes to improve sustainability efforts at UNC Charlotte.
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
qcnews.com

Helping ex-inmates re-enter society in Charlotte

A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh...
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
WFAE.org

Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church says

Robyn Gool, senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died Friday, the church announced. No cause of death was given, but the church said in a statement on its website Sunday that Gool "had been ill for a little while." The church cited his legacy as one of faith...
Niner Times

Vaporwave descends on Charlotte

While most of the nostalgia-filled electronic subgenre is not performed live, several vaporwave artists performed in Charlotte at the Snug Harbor on Oct. 22. The Neggy Gemmy tour featured artists Esprit and Death's Dynamic Shroud, both pioneers of the genre. Due to vaporwave's unique style, the genre rarely appears live outside of the underground scene in New York City, Philadephia or Los Angeles.
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Niner Times

PATS offers new shuttle for fall 2022 holiday breaks

Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) is launching a new shuttle for students to reach the Charlotte Amtrak station and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this holiday season. The shuttle is free for all UNC Charlotte students. Sasha Sembur, secretary of business affairs for the Student Government Association (SGA), collaborated with...
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Dear Niner Times: How can I develop my independence in college?

Independence is a critical skill that college students develop. For many students, it is their first time being away from their families for extended periods. With this new change, many students experience freedom from others' control, influence or help for the first time. Here are some tips for stepping away from family's comfort and becoming more independent.
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information...
