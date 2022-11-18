Read full article on original website
Niner Times
Five takeaways from Charlotte men's basketball's run in the Myrtle Beach Invitational
The Charlotte men's basketball team came up short in the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game against the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) 60-54 on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Conway, S.C. The 49ers' performance in Myrtle Beach was not disappointing, as the team recorded two wins and now boasts a 4-1...
Niner Times
Charlotte football ends season with 26-21 senior day victory over Louisiana Tech
The Charlotte football team played some of their best in their last game of the season, earning them a well-deserved 26-21 win over the Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19. The 49ers celebrated senior day by sending them out with a bang and a great ending....
Jay M. Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs to announce commitment on Friday
Concord, N.C. — Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college commitment during a press conference at his high school on Friday afternoon. Hobbs' announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Last month, Hobbs announced his top six schools from...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. James Madison: Three Things Learned
After Tuesday’s rough outing against Gardner-Webb, the first inklings of real concern started to permeate throughout about Carolina basketball. The win wasn’t inspiring, Hubert Davis talked a lot of yellow flags, and the team coming in Chapel Hill on Sunday had been an offensive juggernaut — albeit against pretty weak competition. The team just seemed to lack...something...from the squad that had the amazing run at the end of last season.
Niner Times
Aquaponics Make a Vegetable Donation at UNC Charlotte
UNC Charlotte's Aquaponics Club built an aquaponic system to grow their food inside Cameron Hall. On Nov. 14, Sophia Ritter, Sophie Barnett and their team of 26 volunteers from the club harvested 18 heads of lettuce and 443 grams of arugula that were then donated to the Jamil Niner Student Pantry. This club hopes to improve sustainability efforts at UNC Charlotte.
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
qcnews.com
Helping ex-inmates re-enter society in Charlotte
A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh...
diehardsport.com
Five-Star QB Dons Michigan Gear After Winning State Championship
Jadyn Davis, after leading his high school to a state championship, was seen kissing the trophy. The five-star 2024 QB was donning some Michigan cleats in the picture. Michigan is beleived to be the favorite for the Charlotte, NC product.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
WFAE.org
Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church says
Robyn Gool, senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died Friday, the church announced. No cause of death was given, but the church said in a statement on its website Sunday that Gool "had been ill for a little while." The church cited his legacy as one of faith...
Niner Times
Vaporwave descends on Charlotte
While most of the nostalgia-filled electronic subgenre is not performed live, several vaporwave artists performed in Charlotte at the Snug Harbor on Oct. 22. The Neggy Gemmy tour featured artists Esprit and Death's Dynamic Shroud, both pioneers of the genre. Due to vaporwave's unique style, the genre rarely appears live outside of the underground scene in New York City, Philadephia or Los Angeles.
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held at 11 a.m. […]
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Niner Times
PATS offers new shuttle for fall 2022 holiday breaks
Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) is launching a new shuttle for students to reach the Charlotte Amtrak station and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this holiday season. The shuttle is free for all UNC Charlotte students. Sasha Sembur, secretary of business affairs for the Student Government Association (SGA), collaborated with...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
Niner Times
Dear Niner Times: How can I develop my independence in college?
Independence is a critical skill that college students develop. For many students, it is their first time being away from their families for extended periods. With this new change, many students experience freedom from others' control, influence or help for the first time. Here are some tips for stepping away from family's comfort and becoming more independent.
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
qcnews.com
Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information...
