ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Editorial: GOP bragging rings hollow without Medicaid expansion

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger offered up his public boast about the results of the elections. He claimed voters showed a “preference for Republican governance.” Hallmarks of that governance – “lowered taxes, balanced state budgets, returned children to classrooms, expanded parental choice in schools, increased transparency in education, and created a state policy environment conducive to private sector job growth,” he said.
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WRAL News

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control the...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Company: Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well plugged

The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, GA. — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals as...
BUFFALO, NY
WRAL News

NC Santa Claus needs a life-saving kidney transplant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A popular North Carolina Santa Claus has a special request on his Christmas gift list. He's looking for a life-saving kidney transplant. Joe Greene, a beloved Santa in Gaston County, has had two open heart surgeries in his life. He also can't overdo it on the Christmas candy because he lives with diabetes.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Goligoski, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRAL News

Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man

The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy