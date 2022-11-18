Read full article on original website
ucanews.live
New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee
Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
Historic Little Rock church celebrates 159th anniversary
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
cohaitungchi.com
Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs
Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website
The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
ed88radio.com
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant
An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
talkbusiness.net
Encore Bank names Gary Edwards as Chief Audit Officer
Little Rock-based Encore Bank named Gary Edwards as executive vice president and chief audit officer. Edwards steps in for Elizabeth Bradley, who has been promoted to Encore’s executive vice president and chief risk officer. Edwards, who will be based in Little Rock, will lead Encore’s internal audit functions and...
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
How to maintain your car during the winter months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
mdmh-conway.com
Antibiotic shortage becoming a growing problem in pharmacies
Little Rock, Arkansas – It is getting harder for people to obtain medicine that is in great demand. The antibiotic amoxicillin, which is frequently used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, and other conditions, is noteworthy. Amoxicillin is used all year round to treat a variety of illnesses, including...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
