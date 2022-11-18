ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ucanews.live

New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee

Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cohaitungchi.com

Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs

Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website

The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
STUTTGART, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant

An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Encore Bank names Gary Edwards as Chief Audit Officer

Little Rock-based Encore Bank named Gary Edwards as executive vice president and chief audit officer. Edwards steps in for Elizabeth Bradley, who has been promoted to Encore’s executive vice president and chief risk officer. Edwards, who will be based in Little Rock, will lead Encore’s internal audit functions and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How to maintain your car during the winter months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though being stuck on the side of the road can be scary and stressful, experts have explained that there are different things you can do to make sure your car is winter ready. “Dead or disabled batteries, those types of calls can account for about...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Antibiotic shortage becoming a growing problem in pharmacies

Little Rock, Arkansas – It is getting harder for people to obtain medicine that is in great demand. The antibiotic amoxicillin, which is frequently used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, and other conditions, is noteworthy. Amoxicillin is used all year round to treat a variety of illnesses, including...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
THV11

Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy