Pittsburgh, PA

Sporting News

What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Bengals: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is coming off a big home win over the New Orleans Saints and hopes to keep the momentum going against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers beat the Bengals in Week One but both teams look very different at this point in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA

