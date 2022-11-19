ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakefield Standard

Huskies fall in state semifinals

The Jackson County Central football team had its season end Friday with a 41-12 loss to Barnesville in the Class AA state semifinals at US Bank Stadium. The Huskies finish the year with a record of 12-1. Barnesville scored on two of its first three drives before Ben Dahlin returned...
JACKSON, MN
KEYC

MSU’s winning streak snapped against NMU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team lost 3-2 in overtime to Northern Michigan University Friday night. The Mavericks will look to even the weekend series Saturday at home.
MARQUETTE, MI
KEYC

Denzer captures 2nd-place medal in Class A state meet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three area schools made their mark in this year’s Class A girls’ swimming and diving championship finals inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota on Friday. Mankato West’s 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Olivia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee,...
MANKATO, MN
msumdragons.com

MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
94.3 Jack FM

NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS

North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
FARGO, ND
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star

The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

2 dead in north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
FARGO, ND
Yardbarker

The Twins Embrace Their Home Cities With New Uniforms

The Minnesota Twins have revealed some new uniforms. And they look quite nice. If fans were ever confused about why the Twins hats had a T and a C as the logo, they now have an explanation. The T and the C stand for “Twin Cities” representing the closeness in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy