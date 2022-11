The Dodgers on Friday did not tender a contract to centerfielder Cody Bellinger, making the former Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year a free agent. Friday was the deadline for teams to tender contracts for players under reserve on the 40-man roster. Bellinger was one of a dozen Dodgers eligible for salary arbitration this winter. Now, he’s on the open market.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO