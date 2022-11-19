Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
No. 2 GAC overwhelms Bethel, now 8-0 overall
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 2 Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team (8-0, 4-0 MIAC) completed its sweep of Bethel with a 7-1 victory on Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Golden Gusties were led by Rachel Wieland and Clara Billings who scored twice, respectively. GAC...
KEYC
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team wins 14-10 over Rogers in the Class 5A semifinals to advance to the state championship. The Scarlets will play Elk River on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
KEYC
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
KEYC
JCC couldn’t stop Barnesville in Class AA state semifinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Central football team (12-1) struggled to slow down Barnesville in the Class AA state semifinals, eventually suffering elimination to the Trojans on Friday inside U.S. Bank Stadium. The Huskies were limited to two scores, an 89-yard kick return for a touchdown from sophomore...
KEYC
MSU’s winning streak snapped against NMU
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team lost 3-2 in overtime to Northern Michigan University Friday night. The Mavericks will look to even the weekend series Saturday at home.
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
Yardbarker
Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star
The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
KEYC
Springfield Tops Deer River
GMG says on an average they have about 560 businesses open. Yet, in 2021 they saw that number reach about 770 new business in the community. In January 2021, Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, now 28, confessed to stabbing his father, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, and burning their family home. Kiwanis Holiday...
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event...
NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up leads to pleasant Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Comments / 0