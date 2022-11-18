Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Sahith Theegala's caddie 'fired' tour player Andrew Putnam, and now they're in RSM's final round together
Will it be bad blood when Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam step onto the the first tee on Sunday, each having a chance to win the RSM Classic? Probably not, considering they are two of the more well-liked players on the PGA Tour and they are both alums of Pepperdine University. You know, Wave pride and all of that.
golfmagic.com
Open champ agrees with Rory McIlroy, also wants Greg Norman OUT of LIV Golf
Former Open champion Ian Baker-Finch has echoed Rory McIlroy's sentiments in that Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO in order for the sport to move forwards. World No.1 McIlroy told GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing media on site at the DP...
Golf Digest
Adam Scott to reunite with caddie Steve Williams for Australian events and beyond
Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott in Australia, with the intention of helping the 42-year-old chase an elusive second major championship next year. Williams, 58, is most famous for carrying Tiger Woods’ bag from 1999 to 2011, but the New Zealander also looped for...
Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin unlikely leaders at RSM Classic
Patrick Rodgers carded a 6-under 64 and Ben Martin had a 65 on Saturday to share the lead at the
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship
To say Jon Rahm loves playing the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates would be the understatement of understatements. The 28-year-old Spaniard had two wins and a T-4 showing in his three previous starts in the Old World circuit’s season finale, posting a scoring average of 67.66.
Golf Digest
Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident
Tom Watson made his debut as an honorary starter at the Masters this past April, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the beloved Augusta National tradition. Whether the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer will be in shape to do it again in 2023 is unclear, however, after a recent post from him on Twitter.
Golf Digest
Judge dismisses Patrick Reed's complaint against Brandel Chamblee
A federal judge has dismissed Patrick Reed’s complaint against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and other golf media members. Reed originally filed the lawsuit against Chamblee in August, only to withdraw the lawsuit and refile it in Florida by adding other defendants such as Shane Bacon, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, as well as media companies Golfweek and Gannett. The lawsuit claimed the defendants have “conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives, and [tour commissioner Jay] Monahan to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with actual knowledge of falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old, to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is.”
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm disagreement enhances LIV Golf’s quest for points
As LIV Golf watches on from the sidelines after a disruptive, yet compelling debut season, one major barrier to further legitimise the tour looks increasingly attainable.While Greg Norman remains a contentious figure, the dismissive attitude towards an already lengthy pursuit of Official World Ranking Points threatens to become “laughable”.That was the word used by Jon Rahm to describe the latest version of the system devised by the OWGR, whereby you have the winner of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, who could possibly beat out Rory McIlroy (1st), Jon Rahm (5th), Matt Fitzpatrick (9th), Viktor Hovland (11th), Shane Lowry...
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a...
Golf Digest
The clubs Adam Svensson used to win the 2022 RSM Classic
It wasn’t finishing birdie-birdie-birdie to shoot 62 as he did on Saturday, but Adam Svensson made four birdies over the final nine holes to shoot a Sunday 64 and win the RSM Classic by two shots over Sahith Theegala, Callum Tarren and Sea Island resident Brian Harman. En route...
Golf Digest
How Lydia Ko revived her career and returned to LPGA glory
NAPLES, Fla. — On a cold, windy, overcast Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship, Lydia Ko resembled the palm trees dotting Tiburon Golf Club—bending in the 20 mph gusts, precarious to the naked eye, but in fact rooted firmly to the earth and well prepared to outlast the conditions. Tied with Leona Maguire headed into the final round of the 2022 LPGA Tour season (and five shots clear of third place), Ko was a picture of composure, shooting her second-straight 70 to secure the record $2 million first prize, her 19th career LPGA title and her second career Rolex Player of the Year honor.
Golf Digest
Adam Svensson wins his first career PGA Tour title by betting on himself
It was a day that called for bundling up, and Adam Svensson had that part down, his head covered in a beanie and his body cased in a rainsuit. But when the hard part was over—which Svensson had made look easy—no amount of layers could keep him from coming undone when realizing the dream he had worked so hard for was now reality.
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson
It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013. Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
Golf Digest
LPGA rookie Allisen Corpuz has made a statement on and off the course
NAPLES, Fla. — She might not be the most overpowering voice in the room, but when Allisen Corpuz speaks, people listen. And despite her discomfort with public speaking, Corpuz had everyone’s full attention when she took the dais at the Women’s Leadership Summit at the Pelican Women’s Championship earlier this month. She also has been making statements on the course. Later that week, she vaulted to the top of the leaderboard after consecutive 65s.
Adam Svensson goes from barely making cut to winning 2022 RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Until Adam Svensson sank a 6-foot eagle putt at the 15th hole of his second round, he appeared to be in danger of missing the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic. Winning his first PGA Tour tournament wasn’t a thought in his mind.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy deserves to brag after winning the DP World Tour’s season-long title: ‘I’m as complete a golfer as I feel I’ve ever been’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — He’s No. 1 all over the place now. Already top of the World Ranking, Rory McIlroy, for the fourth time in his career and for the first time since 2015, sits atop the DP World Tour ranking. He is also, lest we forget, the holder of the FedEx Cup, the trophy awarded to season-long points winner on the PGA Tour. Can there be any doubt, despite his fourth-place “failure” to win the DP World Tour Championship, that the Northern Irishman is currently the best golfer on the planet?
