A federal judge has dismissed Patrick Reed’s complaint against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and other golf media members. Reed originally filed the lawsuit against Chamblee in August, only to withdraw the lawsuit and refile it in Florida by adding other defendants such as Shane Bacon, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, as well as media companies Golfweek and Gannett. The lawsuit claimed the defendants have “conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives, and [tour commissioner Jay] Monahan to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with actual knowledge of falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old, to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO