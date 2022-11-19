ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

NFL Week 11 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Welp, it wasn’t my finest hour in best bets last week. I went 1-5 with my Week 10 picks for my second losing slate in a row, and I lost the Teaser of the Week for the third time this season.

That’s the bad news. Here’s the good news.

I’m still over .500 at 32-28 on the season and up 4.25 units in all. A $100 bettor would still be up $425 if they took every bet dating back to Week 1. Oh, and I plan on crushing this week’s slate to get this profit train back on track.

NFL Week 11 best bets, let’s go!

NFL Week 11 best bets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tmzw_0jGMza4J00
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

2022 Best Bets Record: 25-25 (+0.85 units)

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 11/19.

Favorite Favorite: New Orleans Saints -2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

How in the world are the Rams going to score in this game?

Cooper Kupp was the only reason why LA was able to move the ball this season. He accounted for 34% of the team’s scrimmage yards and scored six of the offense’s 16 touchdowns. Now that he’s out for the next few weeks with an ankle injury, the Rams have almost no hope of climbing back into the playoff race.

I’m not a fan of this Saints team with Andy Dalton under center, but this is simply a play against what has been the worst offense in the NFL this season now missing its most important weapon.

Favorite Underdog: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers were the only reason why I didn’t go 0-6 last week, so let’s go back to the well this Sunday.

With T.J. Watt back in the lineup, Pittsburgh held New Orleans to just 186 yards of offense and 10 points in Week 10. Minkah Fitzpatrick is also on pace to return this week, so I think this defense can have another successful day against a Cincinnati offense that can’t protect Joe Burrow and will be without Ja’Marr Chase.

For some icing on the cake, Mike Tomlin is 14-4-2 against the spread as a home underdog as the head coach of the Steelers. He’s also won 13 of those 20 games outright. I expect this to be a three-point game either way, and Pittsburgh is live to win this game.

Favorite Over: Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles over 45.5

The Eagles played by far their worst game of the season last week, but the offense still put up 21 points despite coughing up four turnovers. Philly is still the only team in the NFL that has scored at least 20 points in every game this year, and Jalen Hurts and Co. should have no problem soaring over that total again in Week 11.

As for the Colts, they should have plenty of success running the ball with Jonathan Taylor all day long. The Eagles have given up 124, 134, 144, 168, and 152 rushing yards to their opponents over their last five games, and Taylor will be the best RB this defense has faced all season.

Favorite Under: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams under 39.5

My first double-up of the season! I try to stay away from these because you need a specific game script to play out to win both bets, but I think this is a perfect spot for a double winner.

Without Kupp carrying this offense, the Rams are going to struggle to score 14 points. Sean McVay knows that, so he’s going to draw up a defensive game plan that gives LA a chance to win a low-scoring slugfest.

Favorite Underdog Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers +190 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This might be my favorite underdog moneyline bet of the season.

The Chargers hung tough against the San Francisco 49ers last week despite missing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and losing Gerald Everett in the middle of the game. It looks like all three have a good chance to suit up this Sunday, though, as they all logged full practices on Friday.

As for the Chiefs, they’ve already ruled out Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday Night Football. I don’t trust Kadarius Toney to pick up the slack in just his third start alongside Patrick Mahomes. Plus, Travis Kelce had his worst game of the season against LA because Derwin James is such a formidable matchup for him in coverage.

In a game that should be a race to 28 points, I trust the more desperate Chargers to get there before the banged-up Chiefs.

Teaser of the Week

RELATED: NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More

2022 Teaser of the Week Record: 7-3 (+3.4 units)

Buffalo Bills -1.5/Minnesota Vikings +7.5

I think the Bills would’ve been in trouble if the NFL forced them to play this game in snowy Buffalo, but now that it’s been moved to a dome in Detroit, I don’t see them dropping their second straight game. Josh Allen and Co. should have a field day against this struggling Browns defense.

As for the Vikings, I wouldn’t be surprised if they lose on Sunday, but this is still a disrespectful line for an 8-1 team on their home field. I see this coming down to the wire and finishing as a one-possession game, so I love pushing Minnesota up through three and seven in a teaser.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post NFL Week 11 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
News 8 WROC

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy